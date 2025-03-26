  • home icon
  How much cap space do the Browns have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft 

How much cap space do the Browns have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft 

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Mar 26, 2025 06:21 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
How much cap space do the Browns have left in 2025? - Source: Getty

Except for the team's unexpected agreement with Myles Garrett, who agreed to a historic four-year, $160 million contract extension a day before the NFL's legal tampering period began, the Cleveland Browns have not done much since free agency began.

In addition to Garrett's contract, Cleveland acquired quarterback Kenny Pickett and re-signed other depth players. They also added a few outside free agents.

OverTheCap reports that the Browns, who had just over $35 million in cap space coming into the free agency period, still have $20,221,501 in salary cap room available at this stage of the offseason.

Full list of Cleveland Browns signings in 2025

When the Browns entered the offseason, everyone was watching to see how they would handle their quarterback situation after starting four different signal-callers last campaign. However, Cleveland's sole successful transaction at the position to date was the trade acquisition of Pickett.

Here's a closer look at all the moves the Browns have made in free agency so far:

Traded for

#1. Kenny Pickett (quarterback) – They sent a 2025 fifth-round pick and QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire Pickett in a trade.

Signed

#1. Maliek Collins (defensive tackle) – two-year, $20 million contract

#2. Cornelius Lucas (offensive tackle) – two-year, $10 million contract

#3. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (EDGE) – one-year, $4.75 million contract

#4. Devin Bush (linebacker) – one-year, $3.25 million contract

#5. Teven Jenkins (offensive guard) – one-year contract

#6. DeAndre Carter (wide receiver) – one-year contract

#7. Jerome Baker (linebacker) – one-year contract

Retained

#1. Myles Garrett (EDGE) – four-year, $160 million extension

#2. Tony Brown (cornerback) – one-year extension

Remaining positions of need for the Cincinnati Bengals

#1. Quarterback: The team's inability to find a solid permanent quarterback answer and Deshaun Watson's injury history continue to be major concerns. The Browns will probably use the draft to fill their quarterback need because most of the top free agents have signed with other teams.

#2. Wide Receiver: The Browns haven't made any notable additions at wide receiver this offseason. A lot of the best receivers on the market have already signed with other teams, and it seemed Cleveland didn't want to spend as much as many of those players signed for in the end. The team will also likely look to the draft to address this need.

#3. Running Back: Cleveland may be able to add to their running back group on Day 2 or 3 of the 2025 NFL draft, thanks to the strong running back class.

