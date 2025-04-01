How much cap space do the Cardinals have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals had an up-and-down 2024 regular season. The franchise was poised to make the playoffs after a solid first half, but their form trailed off by the business end of the year. Hence, their playoff drought extended for yet another season.

The Cardinals still have a young core, and one of the more exciting rosters in the NFC West. So, with the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's look at how much cap space the Cardinals have to work with.

How much cap space do the Arizona Cardinals have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the Arizona Cardinals have $43,759,174 in cap space. They are actively spending $241,458,726 and have $7,399,996 in dead money. The Cardinals have the least dead money in their division.

The Arizona Cardinals are fresh off active free agency. Their statement move was signing Super Bowl-winning edge rusher Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Sweat will now be the team's primary quarterback stopper for the foreseeable future.

Furthermore, re-signing OLB Baron Browning on a team-friendly deal will boost their pass rush, and the addition of Akeem Davis-Gaither will boost their linebackers’ depth. Other notable additions are Jacoby Brissett, Dalvin Tomlinson and Mykal Walker.

What are the Cardinals' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Arizona Cardinals' five most pressing draft needs are offensive line, wide receiver, edge rusher, defensive line and cornerback. They have six picks to fill these needs.

The Cardinals need to get reinforcements on the offensive line. Kyler Murray is their franchise quarterback, and his injury history warrants top-notch protection ahead of the 2025 season.

Furthermore, getting a solid wide receiver in this year's draft could do wonders for the offense. Plus, drafting a WR could take the pressure off Marvin Harrison Jr. as he adapts to the complexities of professional football.

Other positions of urgent need are safety, edge rush and defensive line. Snagging a few high-upside players will help the franchise's depth and give it a higher chance of returning to the playoffs in the 2025/26 season.

The Cardinals currently have a young roster with minimal dead money in terms of contracts, which is a formula for sustainable success in the league.

