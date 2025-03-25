How much cap space do the Chiefs have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC West franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are a couple of weeks removed from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles ended the Chiefs' dreams of becoming the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

Ad

Hence, Andy Reid's unit is looking to retool and reclaim their spot as football's most dominant team. They're looking to achieve this by making savvy moves in free agency and acing the upcoming draft.

Hence, with the first two weeks of free agency now in the past. Let's look at how much cap space the Chiefs have heading into the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much cap space do the Kansas City Chiefs have left in 2025?

According to overthecap.com, the Chiefs currently have $15,003,798 in cap space. They are actively spending $257,891,612 and have $13,055,568 in dead money.

Andy Reid's team has been active in free agency. They've restructured Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones' deals, re-signed Nick Bolton, Hollywood Brown, and Charles Omenihu. Plus, they've brought in Jaylon Moore, Elijah Mitchell, and Kristian Fulton.

Ad

The Chiefs look poised to make another deep postseason run. They've retained the bulk of their stars and have an array of young talents on the roster.

Furthermore, franchise icons such as Mahomes, Jones and Travis Kelce are locked in for the next season. These three are the nucleus of the team that won three Super Bowls. With the right motivation, they should once again challenge in 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the Chiefs' draft needs in 2025?

While the Chiefs are stacked with Pro Bowl-caliber talent, they still have some departments that could use an upgrade heading into next month's draft. There's a reason why the franchise fell at the final hurdle to the Nick Sirianni-coached Eagles.

According to NFL.com, the Chiefs need reinforcements at defensive line, edge rush, offensive line, safety and wide receiver. The Chiefs have eight picks in the upcoming draft to sort out those needs.

The former back-to-back Super Bowl champions' most pressing need is at the defensive line. The Chiefs could address that with the 31st overall pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.