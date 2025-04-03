How much cap space do the Colts have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts missed out on the playoffs in the 2024/25 NFL season. The Colts struggled for consistency and ultimately ended the regular season with an 8-9 record.

Hence, Shane Steichen has a lot of work to do if he wants to topple the Houston Texans as the dominant team in the AFC South. With that in mind, let's look at how much cap space the Colts have in the lead up to the 2025 NFL draft.

How much cap space do the Indianapolis Colts have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Indianapolis Colts have $21,824,485 in cap space. They are actively spending $264,600,021 and have $3,316,703 in dead money. They have the least amount of dead cap money in the NFL.

The Colts have been active in the offseason especially with free agent additions. The franchise improved their secondary by signing safety Camryn Bynum on a four-year, $60 million contract. Plus, cornerback Charvarius Ward joins on a three-year, $54 million deal.

Another notable addition is quarterback Daniel Jones who's on a one-year prove-it deal worth $14 million. The former New York Giants QB brings playoff experience to the Colts, and could be great alternative for Anthony Richardson if he can discover his 2022 form.

Furthermore, the Colts re-signed Ashton Dulin, Braden Smith, Wesley French and Danny Pinter. These players will likely be depth chart pieces for the upcoming regular season.

What are the Colts' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Indianapolis Colts' five most pressing draft needs are tight end, offensive line, linebacker, running back and edge rusher. They have seven picks to fill these needs.

The Colts need a new tight end for their starting quarterback. Most elite QBs in the league have a high-value safety blanket at the tight end position. Getting one in this year's draft could unlock something in Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones' offensive arsenal.

Furthermore, the Colts need to beef up their offensive line. The team needs a new starting right guard plus depth pieces at both tackle positions. The sooner the franchise gets protection for the QBs, the sooner their postseason drought should come to an end.

