How much cap space do the Dolphins have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC East franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have a few areas to address heading into this year's NFL draft. However, the AFC East franchise needs to be wary that it has cap space to add new players to its roster.

Ad

With just over a month before this year's draft, here's a look at the Dolphins' available cap space for the event.

How much cap space do Dolphins have left heading into 2025 NFL draft?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As per OverTheCap, the Dolphins have a reported $17,962,276 remaining in cap space. They are likely to use most of that space for players in the NFL draft, after adding reinforcements to their roster in free agency.

Ad

Trending

Miami released a few of its players in February to increase cap space. The Dolphins announced the departure of running back Raheem Mostert, who provided a reported $2.9 million in cap relief, while cornerback Kendall Fuller provided $2.8 million and tight end Durham Smythe added $2.1 million more.

However, the Dolphins also made some additions to their roster in the free agency market. They signed offensive linemen James Daniels and Larry Borom, linebackers K.J. Britt, Tyrel Dodson and Willie Gay Jr., and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Ad

Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the highest-paid player on the Miami roster. The left-handed slinger inked a four-year, $212.4 million extension with the franchise in July last season.

However, Tagovailoa was limited in action due to injuries last season. In 11 games, he recorded 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the Dolphins to a 6-5 record.

Miami finished the regular season in second place in the AFC East with an 8-9 record, failing to make the playoffs. However, by adding a few top prospects in this year's draft, the Dolphins will aim to make a push for the postseason in the 2025 season.

Ad

The Dolphins are projected to have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Here's the full list of their picks in each round:

Round 1 (13 overall)

Round 2 (48)

Round 3 (98, compensatory pick*)

Round 4 (115)

Round 4 (135, compensatory pick*)

Round 5 (151)

Round 5 (156, from Denver)

Round 7 (226, from Chicago)

Round 7 (233)

Round 7 (252, compensatory pick*)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.