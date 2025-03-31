How much cap space do the Eagles have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC East franchise ahead of the draft

The Philadelphia Eagles still have enough talent on their roster to make another deep postseason run in 2025. However, the team has seen the departure of at least three starters and two significant players in free agency this offseason. Kenny Pickett and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were also traded to make salary cap room for future acquisitions.

Let's examine the Eagles' remaining cap room ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

How much cap space do the Philadelphia Eagles have left in 2025?

The Philadelphia Eagles have $22.2 million remaining in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Due to their limited financial resources during the start of free agency, the Eagles had to watch several players who contributed to their 2025 Super Bowl victory leave, including cornerback Darius Slay, defensive tackle Milton Williams and defensive end Josh Sweat. However, the team has also brought in some players to bolster its roster.

The following is a list of every free agent acquisition Philadelphia has made:

Signed

#1 - Adoree' Jackson (cornerback) - one-year contract

#2 - Harrison Bryant (tight end) - one-year, $2 million contract

#3 - Joshua Uche (linebacker) - one-year, $1.75 million contract

#4 - AJ Dillon (running back) - one-year contract

#5 - Avery Williams (kick returner) - one-year contract

#6 - Kylen Granson (tight end) one-year contract

#7 - Azeez Ojulari (edge rusher) one-year, $4 million contract

Traded acquisitions

#1 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson (quarterback) from the Cleveland Browns

#2 - Kenyon Green (guard) from Houston Texans

Retained

#1 - Zach Baun (linebacker) - three-year, $51 million

#2 - Saquon Barkley (running back) - two-year, $41.2 million extension

#3 - Ben VanSumeren (fullback) - one-year, $10 million extension

Remaining positions of need for the Philadelphia Eagles

1) Edge Rusher: Josh Sweat, who signed a free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals just weeks after recording 2.5 sacks in the 2025 Super Bowl, must be replaced by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL draft.

2) Offensive Lineman: The Eagles may want to improve or add depth at the offensive line position during the draft even though they are not particularly lacking at the department.

3) Linebacker: Philadelphia also needs another linebacker after Oren Burks left for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. While the Eagles have brought in Josh Uche in free agency, there are reasons to believe he will slot in as an edge rusher in Philadelphia.

