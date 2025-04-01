How much cap space do the Falcons have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC South franchise ahead of the draft

The Atlanta Falcons had an 8-9 record in the 2024 NFL season. Even though that was slightly better than their three consecutive 7-10 seasons prior, the team failed to qualify for the playoffs and hasn't played postseason football in seven years.

Let's take a look at how much salary cap space the Falcons have left as they prepare for the 2025 NFL draft, which is set for April 24 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

How much cap space do the Atlanta Falcons have left in 2025?

While they spent a significant portion of the final weeks of the 2024 NFL season below the salary cap, the Atlanta Falcons have $10.59 million cap space left following contract extensions, veteran cuts and contract restructures, according to Over The Cap.

The Falcons' remaining $10.5 million won't help them acquire new players but it will be useful in the draft should they decide to trade for a player.

Below is the full list of all the inside and outside signings Atlanta has made in free agency:

Signed

#1 - Divine Deablo (linebacker) - two-year, $14 million contract

#2 - Leonard Floyd (edge rusher) - one-year, $10 million contract

#3 - Mike Ford (cornerback) - two-year, $4 million contract

#4 - Morgan Fox (defensive lineman) - two-year, $8.5 million contract

Retained

#1 - Jake Matthews (offensive tackle) - two-year, $45 million extension

#2 - Mike Hughes (cornerback) - three-year extension

#3 - KhaDarel Hodge (wide receiver) - two-year, $6 million extension

#4 - Liam McCullough (long snapper) - four-year extension

#5 - Ta'Quon Graham (defensive lineman) - one-year extension

#6 - Storm Norton (offensive lineman) - two-year, $3 million extension

#7 - Brandon Parker (offensive lineman - one-year, $1.17 million extension

#8 - Kyle Hinton (offensive lineman) - two-year, $5.75 million

#9 - Elijah Wilkinson (offensive lineman) - one-year, $1.42 million

#10 - Josh Woods (linebacker) - one-year, $1.17 million extension

Remaining positions of need for the Atlanta Falcons

1) Edge Rusher: The Falcons, who signed Leonard Floyd in free agency, were among the league's worst teams in sacks last season and are expected to select an edge rusher with an early-round draft pick.

2) Cornerback: Although Atlanta has not lost any prominent cornerbacks in free agency, it must find a way to bolster that position group ahead of the 2025 season. If one of the draft's top cornerbacks is available when the Falcons select at No. 15, they may use the pick to get that player.

#3 - Offensive Tackle: Given that the Falcons lack a dependable backup for left tackle Jake Matthews and right tackle Kaleb McGary, acquiring one in the upcoming draft may be a smart move.

