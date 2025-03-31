  • home icon
How much cap space do the Jaguars have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Mar 31, 2025 19:34 GMT
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a forgettable 2024 regular season. The franchise ended with a 4-13 record and missed the playoffs while dealing with an array of injuries, including but not limited to franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars have a new head coach in Liam Coen, and they'll look to give him an improved roster ahead of the 2025 regular season. With free agency ongoing and the NFL draft around that corner, let's look at how much cap space the Jaguars have in the lead-up to a new season.

How much cap space do the Jacksonville Jaguars have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the Jacksonville Jaguars have $29,312,332 in cap space. They are actively spending $209,149,827 and have $58,943,468 in dead money.

The Jaguars have been measured to be efficient in free agency.

The franchise has quietly improved its roster and added depth at numerous positions. It stocked up on offense by signing Patrick Mekari, Dyami Brown, Johnny Mundt, Nick Mullens and Hunter Long.

Furthermore, they loaded up on defense by bringing in Eric Murray and Jourdan Lewis on three-year deals. The franchise will aim to avoid the mistakes made in 2024, where opposing teams took advantage of a weak offensive line and iffy defense.

What are the Jaguars' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Jacksonville Jaguars' five most pressing draft needs are safety, wide receiver, defensive line, cornerback and offensive lineman. They have 10 picks to fill these needs.

The Jaguars need top-notch linemen on both sides of the ball, and getting quality players in the secondary is a must.

However, it won't be a surprise if the Jaguars select Travis Hunter in the upcoming draft. The Colorado Buffaloes superstar could be available at pick five, considering the four picks ahead of the Jaguars have other pressing needs.

Hunter is a generational prospect at two positions, and it'll be interesting watching him catch passes from Trevor Lawrence and going at the other end of the field to disrupt the opposition's best wide receiver.

The Jaguars have a new GM in James Gladstone, and it'll be interesting to see how he addresses the team's depth issues. This year's draft could either make or mar the franchise's postseason chances in 2025.

