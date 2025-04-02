  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How much cap space do the Lions have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of the NFL draft

How much cap space do the Lions have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of the NFL draft

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 02, 2025 14:43 GMT
How much cap space do the Lions have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of NFL Draft
How much cap space do the Lions have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft (image credit: getty)

The Detroit Lions were the most dominant team in the NFC in the 2024 regular season. They earned a wild-card round bye after finishing with the best record in their conference. However, they were beaten by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Ad

Dan Campbell is working wonders with the franchise and its rebuild is a sight to behold. With the 2025 NFL draft just a couple of weeks away, let's look at how much cap space the Lions have.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How much cap space do the Detroit Lions have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Detroit Lions have $42,938,786 in cap space. They are actively spending $241,577,107 and have $21,052,932 in dead money.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Lions spent the majority of free agency re-signing depth chart pieces. Notable moves include bringing back Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport, Levi Onwuzurike, Tim Patrick and Pat O'Connor.

Ad

The NFC powerhouse franchise also signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year $48 million deal. Another external addition is nose tackle Roy Lopez who signed a one-year prove-it deal worth $4.65 million. Dan Campbell's team is one of the most complete in the league, so it didn't need to make major signings in free agency. However, a lot of eyes will be on the franchise as rival teams will likely check what it will do in the draft.

Ad
Ad

What are the Lions' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Detroit Lions' five most pressing draft needs are edge rusher, offensive line, safety, defensive line and wide receiver. They have seven picks to fill these needs.

The Lions have a sensational starting edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson. He was the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year Award before he suffered a season-ending injury. Detroit needs to get a top-notch running mate for him, as his fellow starting edge rusher, Marcus Davenport, is still searching for his first complete season despite entering his eighth campaign.

Ad

The Lions also need a starter at right guard and a couple of depth players on the offensive line. Additionally, help in the secondary, specifically in the safety position, would be a big boost.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's development could skyrocket if the Lions get a young, high-potential route runner in this year's draft. It'll give Jared Goff more options to work with.

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी