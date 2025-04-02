How much cap space do the Lions have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of the NFL draft

The Detroit Lions were the most dominant team in the NFC in the 2024 regular season. They earned a wild-card round bye after finishing with the best record in their conference. However, they were beaten by the Washington Commanders in the divisional round.

Dan Campbell is working wonders with the franchise and its rebuild is a sight to behold. With the 2025 NFL draft just a couple of weeks away, let's look at how much cap space the Lions have.

How much cap space do the Detroit Lions have left in 2025?

According to Over The Cap, the Detroit Lions have $42,938,786 in cap space. They are actively spending $241,577,107 and have $21,052,932 in dead money.

The Lions spent the majority of free agency re-signing depth chart pieces. Notable moves include bringing back Derrick Barnes, Marcus Davenport, Levi Onwuzurike, Tim Patrick and Pat O'Connor.

The NFC powerhouse franchise also signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year $48 million deal. Another external addition is nose tackle Roy Lopez who signed a one-year prove-it deal worth $4.65 million. Dan Campbell's team is one of the most complete in the league, so it didn't need to make major signings in free agency. However, a lot of eyes will be on the franchise as rival teams will likely check what it will do in the draft.

What are the Lions' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Detroit Lions' five most pressing draft needs are edge rusher, offensive line, safety, defensive line and wide receiver. They have seven picks to fill these needs.

The Lions have a sensational starting edge rusher in Aidan Hutchinson. He was the frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year Award before he suffered a season-ending injury. Detroit needs to get a top-notch running mate for him, as his fellow starting edge rusher, Marcus Davenport, is still searching for his first complete season despite entering his eighth campaign.

The Lions also need a starter at right guard and a couple of depth players on the offensive line. Additionally, help in the secondary, specifically in the safety position, would be a big boost.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's development could skyrocket if the Lions get a young, high-potential route runner in this year's draft. It'll give Jared Goff more options to work with.

