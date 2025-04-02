How much cap space do the Packers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers' 2024 season did not turn out as fans had hoped as quarterback Jordan Love was unable to turn the squad into a Super Bowl contender. However, the team appears prepared to move forward quickly now that they have made consecutive postseason berths and established a strong foundation.

Ad

In recent years, the team has handled itself impressively in the NFL draft, and it has a solid foundation for the future. Given that there will be another draft in a few weeks, let's examine the Packers' remaining salary cap room.

How much cap space do the Green Bay Packers have left in 2025?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Green Bay Packers had approximately $40 million in salary cap room entering NFL free agency. According to OverTheCap, Green Bay still has $31.3 million in salary cap room after only adding guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs as free-agent signings.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

That sum remains sufficient and will provide the team's front office with the flexibility to acquire more free agents or execute trades for new players.

Here is a full list of all the signings the Packers have made this offseason so far:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Signed

#1 - Aaron Banks (guard) - four-year, $77 million contract

#2 - Nate Hobbs (cornerback) - four-year, $48 million deal

Retained

#1 - Brandon McManus - three-year, $15.3 million

#2 - Isaiah McDuffie (linebacker) - two-year, $8 million

Expand Tweet

Ad

Remaining positions of need for the Green Bay Packers

1) Wide Receiver: Given how poorly the team's wide receivers played in 2024, there's a chance the Packers will select a receiver with their first-round pick in this year's draft. Also, Christian Watson is not expected to start the 2025 campaign as he will still be recovering from the ACL injury he suffered last year.

2) Defensive Tackle: Following TJ Slaton's departure in free agency, Green Bay also needs a new defensive tackle. Additionally, Kenny Clark, who is going to clock 30 by October, is starting to show signs of decline.

Ad

3) Cornerback: Given the lingering doubts about Jaire Alexander and the overall dearth of expertise at the position, the Packers should prioritize improving the cornerback position before the 2025 season.

4) Offensive Tackle: Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker, the starting offensive tackles for the Green Bay Packers, are a formidable duo, but they will both be free agents in the 2026 offseason. The team has the chance to draft a replacement for one of them this year with an early-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.