How much cap space do the Panthers have left in 2025? Exploring Outlook for NFC South franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Carolina Panthers finished 5-12 in 2024, the first season under Dave Canales. The team's coaching staff will now continue focusing on addressing some roster issues in order to get ready for 2025.

Let's take a look at the Panthers' remaining cap space as the NFL draft approaches.

How much cap space do the Carolina Panthers have left in 2025?

According to some estimations, the Carolina Panthers had relatively little cap room coming into the 2025 free-agency period: roughly $40 million. The team's defense needed a total makeover in free agency after finishing with one of the league's worst defenses last season. According to OverTheCap, the Panthers still have about $16.3 million in salary space left over after adding new free agents.

The Panthers have had to make significant roster additions through free agency this offseason. Here, we will list out all the signings the team has made:

Signed

#1 - Tershawn Wharton defensive tackle) - three-year, $54 million contract

#2 - Tre'Von Moehrig (safety) - three-year, $51 million contract

#3 - Patrick Jones II (edge rusher) - two-year, $20 million contract

#4 - Rico Dowdle (running back) - one-year, $6.5 million contract

#5 - Sam Martin (punter) - one-year, $3 million contract

#6 - Christian Rozeboom (linebacker) - one-year, $2.5 million contract

#7 - Bobby Brown III (nose tackle) - three-year, $21 million contract

#8 - Dan Chisena (wide receiver) - $1.17 million contract

Retained

#1 - Jaycee Horn (cornerback) - four-year, $100 million

#2 - Michael Jackson (cornerback) - two-year, $14.5 million

#3 - Tommy Tremble (tight end) - two-year, $10.5 million

#4 - Andy Dalton (quarterback) - two-year, $8 million

#5 - Austin Corbett (center) - one-year, $3 million

#6 - Brady Christensen (offensive lineman) - one-year, $2.87 million extension

Remaining positions of need for the Carolina Panthers

1) Wide Receiver: The Panthers are anticipated to concentrate more on bolstering their defense in the draft, but they should also think about adding another offensive playmaker. They have a strong offensive weapon group in Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and David Moore, but they should still try to add a receiver in the draft.

2) Safety: The Panthers signed Tre'Von Moehrig in free agency in an attempt to revamp their safety group. However, it is expected that the team will continue to search for a safety in the draft to support Moehrig.

3) Edge Rusher: The Panthers still urgently need to address their edge rusher position in the early selection rounds, even with the addition of Pat Jones in free agency.

