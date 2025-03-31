How much cap space do the Patriots have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC East franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are no longer the formidable squad they were under head coach Bill Belichick and starting quarterback Tom Brady. In fact, the 2024 season marked the third consecutive year the team failed to make the playoffs.

The team appointed Mike Vrabel as its new head coach in January after a 4-13 season. New England has been quite active since free agency started in an attempt to give its new coach a genuine chance to lead a winning squad.

The Patriots led the NFL in salary cap space coming into the offseason, and they have since made good use of their enormous resources. Now that the NFL draft is just a few weeks away, let's see how much salary cap space New England still has.

How much cap space do the New England Patriots have left in 2025?

After starting the offseason with more than $100 million in salary space, the New England Patriots now have $62.3 million remaining, according to OverTheCap.

The Patriots, who led the league in salary cap space coming into the free agency window, have already signed 14 players. They have been able to bolster their defense with established players like Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, and Harold Landry.

Below are all the signings the team has made in free agency ahead of the 2025 season:

#1 - Milton Williams (defensive end) - four-year, $104 million contract

#2 - Carlton Davis (cornerback) - three-year, $60 million contract

#3 - Harold Landry (edge rusher) - three-year, $43.5 million contract

#4 - Robert Spillane (linebacker) - three-year, $37 million contract

#5 - Morgan Moses (offensive tackle) - three-year, $24 million contract

#6 - Mack Hollins (wide receiver) - two-year, $8.4 million contract

#7 - Josh Dobbs (quarterback) - two-year, $8 million contract

#8 - K'Lavon Chaisson (edge rusher) - one-year, $5 million

#9 - Marcus Epps (safety) - one-year, $4.4 million contract

#10 - Khyiris Tonga (defensive tackle) - one-year, $2.7 million contract

#11 - Jaylinn Hawkins (safety) - one-year, $1.8 million contract

#12 - Wes Schweitzer (offensive lineman) - one-year, $1.5 million contract

#13 - Garrett Bradbury (center) - two-year, $12 million contract

#14 - Stefon Diggs (wide receiver) - three-year, $69 million contract

Retained

#1 - Austin Hooper (tight end) - one-year, $5 million

Remaining positions of need for the New England Patriots

1) Left tackle: Although the Patriots strengthened their offensive line by adding Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses in free agency, they still need to address the left tackle position. They'll probably use the draft to fix the position.

2) Wide receiver: Although the Patriots' offense will definitely benefit from the signing of Stefon Diggs, fans may need to lower their expectations for the 31-year-old wide receiver given that he is just recovering from an ACL rupture. The Pats should consider selecting another wide receiver with an early-round pick to improve their overall offensive production.

3) Running Back: Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson are both solid running backs for the New England Patriots, but neither is spectacular. Also, considering that the running back class in this year's draft is a good one, the Patriots should consider addressing that position in April.

