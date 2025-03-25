How much cap space do the Raiders have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC West franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a large-scale rebuild. They have brought in a new head coach and quarterback and re-signed the face of their franchise to a bumper new deal.

The Tom Brady era has begun in Las Vegas, and the vibe emanating is a win-now one. The Raiders are surely looking to improve on their forgettable 4-13 regular season in 2024.

With the 2025 NFL draft less than a month away, let's look at how much cap space the Raiders have.

How much cap space do the Las Vegas Raiders have left in 2025?

According to overthecap.com, the Las Vegas Raiders currently have $50,590,046 in cap space. The Raiders are actively spending $219,208,333 and have $44,216,772 in dead money.

Pete Carroll's side has been active in free agency. They started the window by re-signing Maxx Crosby to a bumper new deal, and trading for Geno Smith to sort out their starting quarterback issue. They also brought back Adam Butler, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Malcolm Koonce on new deals.

The Raiders then brought in Jeremy Chinn, Alex Cappa, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Eric Stokes, and Raheem Mostert after their deals with previous franchises expired.

The team's aim at the start of free agency was to bring a new QB, and strengthen the depth chart. They achieved both tragets in Pete Carroll's first free agency window as head coach of the team.

What are the Raiders' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Raiders' five most pressing draft needs are running back, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and offensive line. The lack of solid depth at these positions has plagued the franchise since the days of Derek Carr.

The franchise needs to get Geno Smith an elite WR1 to pair with generational tight end, Brock Bowers. Also necessary is a starting caliber running back as the Raiders are yet to replace Josh Jacobs' productivity.

Furthermore, the team's offensive line needs an upgrade as that's the only way to get the best out of their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Also, the franchise needs an upgrade on the secondary as that was a genuine cause for concern while Antonio Pierce was in charge.

Of course, one draft might not be enough to address all of the concerns listed above. However, a solid display from the team's front office should get the ball rolling in the full-scale rebuild.

