How much cap space do the Rams have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams had a great 2024 regular season. The franchise racked up 10 wins and earned the sole playoff spot from the division. The Rams then went on a playoff run that the Philadelphia Eagles eventually halted.

The Rams have been active in the offseason, and they'll now look to build a Super Bowl contender around Matthew Stafford. Hence, with the 2025 NFL draft a few weeks away, let's look at how much cap space the Rams have to work with.

How much cap space do the LA Rams have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the Los Angeles Rams have $17,734,807 in cap space. They are actively spending $212,309,584 and have $50,817,433 in dead money.

Sean McVay's side has been active in reinforcing its offense in free agency. The team's offensive additions include Poona Ford and Davante Adams.

Furthermore, the Rams are bringing back Matthew Stafford, Alaric Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, Coleman Shelton, Tutu Atwell, Ronnie Rivers and Larrell Murchison. These players will form the nucleus of another potential postseason run in the 2025-26 season.

What are the Rams' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the LA Rams' five most pressing draft needs are linebacker, cornerback, offensive line, tight end and wide receiver. They have eight picks to fill these needs.

The Los Angeles Rams have a glaring need at off-ball linebacker; it's a spot that they'll need to address sooner rather than later. However, the Rams hardly ever use a high pick for the position, so it'll be interesting to see what the front office does.

Furthermore, the Rams need a new starting cornerback ahead of the 2025 regular season. A name that seems tailor-made for Sean McVay's side is Michigan standout Will Johnson. Johnson excelled as the Wolverines' primary lockdown cornerback, and he has the physique to go against NFL wide receivers from Day 1.

The Rams hold the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. However, they might need to trade up in order to snag arguably the best CB (not named Travis Hunter) in the draft.

Also, Matthew Stafford could use a new tight end for the 2025 season. This year's draft is filled with high-potential TEs, so the front office should take a closer look at the position.

