How much cap space do the Saints have left in 2025? Exploring Outlook for NFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The 2024 season was filled with ups and downs for the New Orleans Saints, who ended up with a dismal 5-12 record. The Saints finished last in the NFC South for the first time since 2008.

As they get ready for the 2025 season, the Saints, who recently hired a new coaching staff, have focused on addressing certain personnel issues.

Let's take a look at New Orleans' remaining cap space as the 2025 NFL draft approaches.

How much cap space do the New Orleans Saints have left in 2025?

The New Orleans Saints currently have $27.09 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap. That number comes after the team added a number of free agents in recent weeks. However, with the exception of Justin Reid, the Saints mostly signed depth and reasonably priced players during free agency, maintaining a low cap number.

The Saints still have plenty of room to continue adding players through trades or free agency, as they are only expected to require a small portion of their remaining cap space to sign their 2025 rookie class after the NFL Draft.

They may also decide to roll over some of the remaining space to the next offseason or keep it for possible in-season moves.

The full list of the Saints' offseason moves in 2025 so far is provided below:

Signed

#1 - Justin Reid (safety) - three-year, $37.5 million contract

#2 - Jack Stoll (tight end) - one-year, $1.36 million contract

#3 - Will Clapp (offensive lineman) - one-year, $1.4 million contract

#4 - Velus Jones Jr. (wide receiver) - one-year contract

#5 - Brandin Cooks (wide receiver) - two-year, $13 million contract

Trade acquitisions

#1 - Davon Godchaux (defensive tackle) from the New England Patriots

Retained

#1 - Chase Young (defensive end) - three-year, $51 million

#2 - Juwan Johnson (tight end) - three-year, $30.75 million

#3 - Isaac Yiadom (cornerback) - three-year, $9 million

#4 - Nathan Shepherd (defensive tackle) - one-year extension

#5 - Dante Pettis (wide receiver) - one-year extension

Remaining positions of need for the New Orleans Saints

1) Running Back: With Alvin Kamara at the forefront, the New Orleans Saints have offered the league's least potent run attack in recent years. Now, they need a significant boost in skill at the position. The team should have a chance to choose their future starter since this year's running back class is excellent.

2) Guard: New Orleans played nine games without guard Erik McCoy starting last season, and they lost eight of them. The team is expected to get competition for Will Clapp as McCoy's backup during the draft.

3) Defensive End: Carl Granderson and Chase Young are still decent edge defensive players, but the New Orleans needs to add a third playmaker in this area for it to remain competitive, especially considering Cameron Jordan turns 36 in July.

