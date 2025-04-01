How much cap space do the Seahawks have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for NFC West franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks had a decent 2024 regular season. The team posted a 10-7 record and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. The Los Angeles Rams were the only team in the NFC West to make the playoffs in the 2024 season.

The Seahawks have since embarked on an offseason with much movement. The 2025 NFL draft will give the franchise a chance to continue its rebuilding under head coach Mike Macdonald.

With that in mind, let's examine how much cap space the Seahawks have left.

How much cap space do the Seattle Seahawks have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the Seahawks have $36,082,982 in cap space. They are actively spending $182,336,133 and have $67,066,247 in dead money.

The Seahawks were involved in two notable moves in the free agency quarterback carousel. They traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and went ahead to sign Sam Darnold on a three-year, $100.5 million contract. Hence, it's essentially one Pro Bowler out and a younger Pro Bowler in at QB1.

Furthermore, the Seahawks signed former Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp on a three-year, $45 million deal after he was released by the Los Angeles Rams. It'll be interesting watching how Sam Darnold connects with Kupp in the 2025 season and beyond.

Other notable deals include signing DeMarcus Lawrence and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, plus re-signing Ernest Jones IV and Jarran Reed.

What are the Seahawks' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks' five most pressing draft needs are offensive line, wide receiver, cornerback, safety and defensive line. They have 10 picks to fill these needs.

The Seahawks need to improve their offensive line, especially if they're looking to get the most out of Sam Darnold. Darnold thrived behind an elite O-line in Minnesota, and putting him in a less secure situation in Seattle could be a recipe for disaster.

The Seahawks need to draft a high-potential wideout in this month's draft. The franchise traded away DK Metcalf and released a franchise legend in Tyler Lockett. Signing Cooper Kupp is a step in the right direction, but there's still a pressing need to add a proven speedster to the WR room.

The secondary and defensive line also need attention. Offense wins games while defense wins you championships. The Seahawks have always thrived on the back of their elite defensive identity. Getting a couple of defensive prospects with something to prove could make the Seahawks the team to beat in the NFC West.

