How much cap space do the Steelers have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a busy offseason thus far, particularly since the new league year began a little over two weeks ago.

Now that the majority of Steel City's 2025 free agency transactions have been finalized, we can take a look at how much salary cap room Pittsburgh has left before April’s NFL draft.

It should be noted that the Steelers had over $63 million in cap space when free agency started. However, as of Tuesday, the Steelers have $40,754,784 remaining in available salary budget space after bringing in players in free agency and signing wide receiver DK Metcalf to a five-year, $150 million deal extension, according to OverTheCap.

With that total ranking eighth in the league, Pittsburgh seems to still have plenty of space to sign a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers, who has been strongly linked to the team in recent days, to a one-year contract.

Full list of Pittsburgh Steelers signings and trades in 2025

Trades

1) WR DK Metcalf

Earlier this month, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks. Pittsburgh sent a 2025 second-round draft pick (No. 52 overall) and a seventh-round pick (No. 223) to the Hawks as part of the deal, and in return, the team got Metcalf and a sixth-round pick (No. 185).

Signed

1) Darius Slay (cornerback) - one-year, $10 million contract

2) Mason Rudolph (quarterback) - two-year, $8 million contract

3) Malik Harrison (linebacker) - two-year, $10 million contract

4) Kenneth Gainwell (running back) - one-year, $1.79 million contract

5) Donald Parham Jr. (tight end) - one-year, $1.17 million contract

6) Ryan McCollum (center) - one-year, $1.1 million

7) Brandin Echols (cornerback) - two-year, $6 million deal

8) Juan Thornhill (safety) - one-year contract

Retained

1) Ben Skowronek (wide receiver) - two-year, $4.5 million

2) Scotty Miller (wide receiver) - one-year extension

3) Isaiahh Loudermilk (defensive tackle) - one-year deal

Remaining positions of need for the Pittsburgh Steelers

1) Quarterback: The Steelers have signed Mason Rudolph but are still actively seeking quarterback options, with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson already linked in free agency.

2) Running Back: Although Pittsburgh recently added Kenneth Gainwell as a running back option, the team will probably still select its starting running back in the NFL draft after the departure of Najee Harris.

3) Defensive Line: Isaiahh Loudermilk was also re-signed by the Steelers earlier this month, but they will probably still try to add depth at this position.

4) Offensive Line: The Steelers will likely try to strengthen their O-line by adding players through the draft after losing starters James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. in free agency.

5) Wide Receiver: The Steelers have already acquired DK Metcalf, but there have been speculations that they could trade George Pickens away. If they do, they'll probably be able to get back the second-round pick they lost in the Metcalf trade and use it to select a different receiver in the draft.

