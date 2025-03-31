How much cap space do the Texans have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Houston Texans had a decent 2024 regular season. They topped the AFC South and made it to the divisional round before being knocked out by the Kansas City Chiefs. The DeMeco Ryans-coached side had its moments in the 2024/25 season, but their weaknesses were painfully apparent in the postseason.

Ad

The Texans can now capitalize on C. J. Stroud's rookie contract by building a genuine Super Bowl contender around the former Offensive Rookie of the Year winner. Hence, with the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's look at how much cap space the Texans have left.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How much cap space do the Houston Texans have left in 2025?

According to Over the Cap, the Houston Texans have $8,669,909 in cap space. They are actively spending $241,617,630 and have $38,371,843 in dead money.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Texans have been rather active in free agency. The AFC contenders re-signed Danielle Hunter, Derek Stingley Jr., Derek Barnett, Dare Ogunbowale and Jake Hansen. They added Christian Kirk and C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trades from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

Ad

Furthermore, the Texans signed Cam Robinson, Tremon Smith, Sheldon Rankins, Darrell Taylor and Braxton Berrios. These moves are geared toward giving Stroud what he needs to lead the Texans to consistent success.

However, the Texans made the questionable decision of trading away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. Losing two starting-caliber offensive linemen and not replacing them with better players might come back to haunt the Texans in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the Texans' draft needs in 2025?

According to NFL.com, the Houston Texans' five most pressing draft needs are offensive lineman, wide receiver, defensive lineman, safety and cornerback. They have seven picks to fill these needs.

The Texans' main issue is the offensive line and center position. Both positions need to be addressed in the upcoming draft as protecting Stroud will be paramount in the upcoming season.

Ad

Furthermore, they should get a new wide receiver to pair with Nico Collins. Tank Dell might not play in 2025 and Stefon Diggs has since signed with the New England Patriots. Hence, getting another pass catcher for Stroud is on the front office's to-do list.

Last but not least, the secondary needs to be addressed, considering the lack of depth at safety and cornerback. These needs must be addressed in the near future to keep the Texans in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.