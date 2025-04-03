  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How much cap space do the Titans have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

How much cap space do the Titans have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Apr 03, 2025 15:34 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
How much cap space do the Titans have left in 2025? - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans had a terrible 2024 season, finishing fourth in the AFC South division with a league-worst 3-14 record. The only positive news for Tennessee at the end of the season was that they had more than enough money in the salary cap room and also the No. 1 overall slot in the 2025 draft.

Ad

This is the first time the Titans will own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft since moving to Tennessee. As a result, they now have the power to select the quarterback of their choice. Additionally, because they had about $61 million in cap space before the free agency season opened, the organization has already exploited the market to fill certain roster gaps.

Let's find out how much salary cap space the Titans have remaining as the NFL Draft approaches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much cap space do the Tennessee Titans have left in 2025?

The Titans have $34.6 million in salary cap space available, per Over The Cap. The Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are the only teams in the league with more room than that.

Tennessee has chosen to largely address needs with temporary fixes rather than long-term commitments since the free agency season began.

Ad

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., who signed with the organization on a four-year contract worth about $82 million, is Tennessee’s biggest free agent acquisition. They subsequently added veterans to the roster on reasonable contracts, including safety Xavier Woods, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, linebackers Cody Barton and Lorenzo Carter, guard Kevin Zeitler and wideout Van Jefferson.

Ad

Tennessee did not sign a starting quarterback in free agency, suggesting they plan to do so later this month when the NFL Draft takes place. Considering the team has significantly improved its offensive line this offseason, they will go to the draft with confidence that whoever they select as their quarterback will be comfortable.

Below are all the outside moves the Titans have made in free agency so far:

#1 - Dan Moore Jr. (offensive tackle) - four-year, $82 million contract

Ad

#2 - Kevin Zeitler (guard) - one-year, $9 million contract

#3 - Cody Barton (linebacker) - three-year, $21 million contract

#4 - Xavier Woods (safety) - two-year, $10 million contract

#5 - Van Jefferson (wide receiver) - one-year, $2.5 million contract

#6 - Brandon Allen (quarterback) - one-year, $1.4 million contract

#7 - Johnny Hekker (punter) - one-year contract

#8 - Blake Hance (offensive tackle) - one-year, $1.3 million

Retained

#1 - Sebastian Joseph Day (defensive tackle) - one-year, $7.5 million

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी