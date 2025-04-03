How much cap space do the Titans have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC South franchise ahead of NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans had a terrible 2024 season, finishing fourth in the AFC South division with a league-worst 3-14 record. The only positive news for Tennessee at the end of the season was that they had more than enough money in the salary cap room and also the No. 1 overall slot in the 2025 draft.

Ad

This is the first time the Titans will own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft since moving to Tennessee. As a result, they now have the power to select the quarterback of their choice. Additionally, because they had about $61 million in cap space before the free agency season opened, the organization has already exploited the market to fill certain roster gaps.

Let's find out how much salary cap space the Titans have remaining as the NFL Draft approaches.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much cap space do the Tennessee Titans have left in 2025?

The Titans have $34.6 million in salary cap space available, per Over The Cap. The Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are the only teams in the league with more room than that.

Tennessee has chosen to largely address needs with temporary fixes rather than long-term commitments since the free agency season began.

Ad

Offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr., who signed with the organization on a four-year contract worth about $82 million, is Tennessee’s biggest free agent acquisition. They subsequently added veterans to the roster on reasonable contracts, including safety Xavier Woods, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, linebackers Cody Barton and Lorenzo Carter, guard Kevin Zeitler and wideout Van Jefferson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tennessee did not sign a starting quarterback in free agency, suggesting they plan to do so later this month when the NFL Draft takes place. Considering the team has significantly improved its offensive line this offseason, they will go to the draft with confidence that whoever they select as their quarterback will be comfortable.

Below are all the outside moves the Titans have made in free agency so far:

#1 - Dan Moore Jr. (offensive tackle) - four-year, $82 million contract

Ad

#2 - Kevin Zeitler (guard) - one-year, $9 million contract

#3 - Cody Barton (linebacker) - three-year, $21 million contract

#4 - Xavier Woods (safety) - two-year, $10 million contract

#5 - Van Jefferson (wide receiver) - one-year, $2.5 million contract

#6 - Brandon Allen (quarterback) - one-year, $1.4 million contract

#7 - Johnny Hekker (punter) - one-year contract

#8 - Blake Hance (offensive tackle) - one-year, $1.3 million

Retained

#1 - Sebastian Joseph Day (defensive tackle) - one-year, $7.5 million

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.