How much do Chiefs' Super Bowl rings cost? All about KC's 10-karat white gold championship bling

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings are a thing of beauty. The Jostens-made rings are laced with 10-karat white gold and diamonds. The rings are befitting of the back-to-back Super Bowl champs, and it should motivate them to go for a third straight Lombardi Trophy.

How much do the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl rings cost?

According to NBC News and People, the latest Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings cost $40,000 each. The rings are carefully crafted by high-profile ring maker Jostens and feature numerous nods to the historic 2023–24 season.

The rings were presented to the Chiefs at a private ceremony on June 13, 2024. Members of the franchise can be seen on social media showing off the latest addition to their jewelry collection ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Here's a look at some distinct features of the $40,000 rings:

Every player's name is written in yellow gold. Their jersey number is in a white gold set coated with diamonds.

“Back-to-Back” is in yellow gold.

“Chiefs Kingdom” can be seen.

KC and SF are distinct, plus the word ‘overtime’ and the 25-22 final score.

The Chiefs’ championship-year dates can be spotted on a banner on both sides of the jersey number.

Will the Chiefs make it a three-peat in 2024 amid off-field issues?

The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to do something no team in NFL history has done: win three consecutive Super Bowls.

However, the Chiefs' off-season has been filled with controversy and off-the-field issues. Breakout wide receiver Rashee Rice fled from a crash scene a few weeks after their Super Bowl triumph, and he's expected to face discipline from the league.

Starting kicker Harrison Butker's commencement speech rubbed many people the wrong way.

On the bright side, Kansas re-signed perennial Pro Bowler Chris Jones to a long-term extension, they aced the 2024 NFL Draft, and Andy Reid looks committed to another full season as head coach.

The Chiefs have their work cut out to repeat as champs, but if any team can make it back-to-back triumphs, it's the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes-led franchise.