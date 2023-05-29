How much does it cost to watch NFL on Fubo? All you need to know about prices for 2023

NFL fans who are looking to ditch their cable for the 2023 season have a great option to stream games on Fubo. The live TV streaming service is on its way to becoming the industry’s go-to place for sports.

Moreover, it offers four different pricing packages based on your viewer-specific needs. There are three main English-language plans ranging from $75–$100/month, as well as one Spanish-language plan, which is relatively cheaper.

The four packages for the streaming service are as follows:

The Pro plan is the most basic, and for $74.99 per month, users get 124-plus channels, including the likes of Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, FX, Bravo, and Comedy Central, among others.

The Elite plan includes everything in the Pro plan as well as a few more channels, like MLB Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, and more. This package is priced at $84.99 per month.

The Premier plan offers you everything Fubo can offer, including both the Pro and Elite plan with nine SHOWTIME channels and the SHOWTIME on-demand library. This is priced at $94.99 per month.

The Fubo Latino plan comes with over 40 Spanish-language channels and 250 hours of cloud DVR storage for a reasonable $32.99 per month.

Package Price per Month Simultaneous Streams Ads Free Trial Pro $74.99 3+ Yes Yes Elite $84.99 3+ Yes Yes Premier $94.99 3+ Yes Yes Latino $32.99 2+ Yes Yes

When does the 2023 NFL season start?

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes after Super Bowl 2023

The 2023 NFL season is scheduled to commence on Thursday, September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will play the first game of the season against the Detroit Lions as it's tradition for last season's winners to play in the inaugural game of the new campaign.

The playoffs are then scheduled to start on January 13, with the wild card round games. The postseason will conclude with Super Bowl LVIII, the championship game, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

