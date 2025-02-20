How much did Derrick Henry bench at 2016 NFL Scouting Combine? Ravens RB's pre-draft numbers explored

Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the NFL and he's fresh off one of his better seasons. Henry spent the first eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2024 season.

Entering the league, Henry was one of his class's most hyped running back prospects due to his individual success and team accolades as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

With the 2025 NFL Combine around the corner, let's look back at the Baltimore Ravens RB1's pre-draft numbers.

How much did Derrick Henry bench at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Derrick Henry impressed scouts and coaches at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine by benching 22 reps.

The Alabama Crimson Tide standout ran the 40-yard dash in 4.54 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.56 seconds, the 3-cone drill in 7.2 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.38 seconds. He also recorded a 37-inch vertical jump and a 10' 10'' broad jump.

Henry's athleticism score of 79 ranked him ninth among running backs at the Combine. He scored a 91 in production, ranking first, and achieved a total score of 90, also first in 2016.

What did the scouts say about Derrick Henry?

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein viewed Derrick Henry as a durable running back who could carry a team for all four quarters. Henry's ability to pick up steam while running stood out, and he was regarded as a nightmare for defenders once he reached full speed.

Zierlein also noted that Henry's strengths included his size, violent running style and rare top-end speed for a RB his size. However, concerns were raised about his high usage entering the league, as he was fresh off 400 touches in the collegiate season preceding his selection.

Henry has since met and exceeded expectations in his NFL career. The Baltimore Ravens superstar is a perennial Pro Bowler, a one-time Offensive Player of the Year, a two-time NFL rushing yards leader and a three-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader. Henry is considered a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he hangs up his cleats.

