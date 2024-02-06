How much did the first Super Bowl tickets cost? Revisiting ticket prices' history for the Big Game

The 2024 Super Bowl tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers game have reached record-high prices. With this year's event being the 58th Super Bowl, fans have been curious to learn about the ticket prices at the first big game.

The Chiefs played in the first Super Bowl, which was held on January 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won the game 35-10.

As per reports, the average price for tickets at Super Bowl I was around $12 per ticket. However, adjusting for inflation, it would have cost $106 per ticket.

In comparison, the average ticket price at Super Bowl 58 is reportedly $9,850, which is the most expensive in history. This is also a reported 70% increase from the average purchase price of last year's big game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

How much are the cheapest Super Bowl 2024 tickets?

Super Bowl tickets at Allegiant Stadium have reached record-high prices

According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl 58 is $5,415 in the upper rows of Section 416, Row 9. However, these seats are among the farthest from the field in the stadium.

How much do the most expensive 2024 Super Bowl tickets cost?

According to Vivid Seats, the most expensive Super Bowl tickets are priced at around $34,862. These seats are located on the front row of Allegiant Stadium so fans can get a close-up view of the action.

Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers on TV

The Super Bowl 2024 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also livestream the big game on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV