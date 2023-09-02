According to Wilton Jackson of Sports Illustrated, the New York Jets will pay Aaron Rodgers $1.165 million in 2023. That comes after Rodgers restructured his mammoth $58.3 million Green Bay Packers contract upon joining the Jets.

Rodgers will be paid a base salary of $1.165 million in the upcoming season and more than $100 million in 2024.

Rodgers' compensation for the 2024 NFL season will rise to $107.55 million, which includes his $47 million option bonus, his $1.21 million base salary, and the converted $58.3 million bonus option from 2023. However, once New York applies the option bonus throughout his contract, the franchise can navigate the cap hit by exercising it throughout his contract, which runs through 2027.

Rodgers' restructured deal will give the Jets a bit of leeway to surround him with a solid supporting cast. So far, the Jets have done a decent job at it as they look to make some noise in 2023.

How did Aaron Rodgers perform in 2022?

Aaron Rodgers had a shaky 2022, as the four-time MVP never did get going in his last season with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers battled with niggling injuries, the departure of Davante Adams, and a front office that were uncertain about the franchise's future.

Rodgers and the Packers finished the season with an 8-9 record and missed the 2023 playoffs after a Week 18 defeat to the Detroit Lions. The franchise QB's performances all season long left much to be desired.

He ended the year with 3,695 passing yards, 26 TDs, and 12 interceptions. His interception mark was notably his worst since the 2008 NFL season.

What to expect from Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in 2023

The New York Jets narrowly missed the 2022 NFL postseason, and analysts said they were one elite QB away from Super Bowl contention. So, they added possibly the most accurate shot-caller in NFL history, Aaron Rodgers.

By joining New York, Rodgers potentially has the most talented offense of his 19-year NFL career. The Jets also have a Super Bowl-caliber defense that was inches away from dragging them to the playoffs in 2022.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the expectations for the team and Rodgers is a deep playoff run that could culminate in a Super Bowl game appearance. Such a performance would make Aaron Rodgers the best New York Jets QB since "Broadway" Joe Namath.