How much does Joe Burrow make in endorsements?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is already sitting pretty in the NFL. He became the first overall pick in 2020, and played in his first Super Bowl in his second season.

His rookie deal is worth $36.2 million over four years, all guaranteed. His average salary is around $9 million, and that doesn't include yearly incentives. Playing in the Super Bowl earns players an extra $75,000, with an additional $75,000 going to the winners. Most players use these bonuses as part of their savings accounts or vacations in the offseason. Burrow is not the average player, though.

Joe Burrow vows not to spend NFL salary

On signing his NFL rookie deal, Joe Burrow made a bold statement about his financial future in the league.

Far too many players end up broke after their career is over, but Burrow is planning ahead in case his time on the field is cut short. His entire salary from his rookie contract is going to 'accrue in my bank account', as he put it. His plan is to live only off the income from his endorsement deals.

Front Office Sports



2020: No. 1 pick Joe Burrow signs a deal with all-electric truck company Lordstown Motors



2021: Projected No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence signs a deal with crypto platform Blockfolio

Joe Burrow currently has deals with Lowe's, Bose, Fanatics, Buffalo Wild Wings, Nerf and Nike, as well as an Ohio-based electric truck company.

While there isn't a set dollar amount known to the public that shows how much his deals are worth, it's safe to say he makes at least the average amount compared to other NFL players. Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins each made around $2 million off endorsements in 2020. Burrow has a few more deals in place than they do, which could mean he is making at least $3 million a year.

Winning the Super Bowl would almost double this amount for 2022. He will likely end up as the Madden cover athlete in the near future, and be booked on many more commercials from the William Morris Agency, who also represents Tom Brady and Stephen Curry.

His second NFL contract seems to be trending towards $150+ million. Burrow would be able to make another financial move and add this to his savings account, living off just his endorsement deals from 2022 alone.

Not all NFL players have the luxury of living on endorsements and instead live 'paycheck to paycheck', in a sense. However, in case his injuries start piling up, Joe Burrow will be set for a very long time.

