How much do Kansas City Chiefs' preseason tickets cost? Breaking down price points for all three games

According to Seat Geek, the Kansas City Chiefs preseason tickets range from $6.00 to $21.00. Furthermore, once you click on your preferred event date, use the "sort by price" button in the top left-hand corner of the event page to sort all available Chiefs preseason tickets by the cheapest available.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be in action, and Kansas City Chiefs fans will be able to see their heroes preparing for the 2023 NFL season. Let's look at some other important tidbits about the preseason schedules.

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Preseason 2023 Schedule

Here are all the details about the Kansas City Chiefs preseason schedule:

Date Match Price August 13, 2023 New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs $6 August 19, 2023 Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs $6 August 26, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs vs. Kansas City Chiefs $21

About NFL Preseason Football

Since the NFL was founded in 1920, there have always been exhibition games. At first, these games were played between non-league teams but had to be changed to determine an overall winner. The exhibition games were held in December or later, as announced by the commission.

In the 60s, each team was playing at least four preseason games. By 2002, the NFL had created rules and set the NFL Preseason schedule with some input from the different teams. In-state rival games are typically played annually during the preseason and are called the Governor's Cup.

About the General NFL Preseason Schedule

The NFL Preseason takes place after summer camp but before the start of the regular NFL season. Usually, preseason takes place over four weeks, from late August through early September. All 32 teams will play four, two home and as many away games. Games are played on Thursday through Sunday and are televised.

When do NFL Preseason tickets go on sale?

The NFL Preseason schedule is typically announced at the beginning of May, with tickets going on sale shortly after.

