How much money will be bet on Super Bowl 59? Report reveals expected figure for Chiefs vs Eagles clash

Super Bowl 59 is the latest iteration of the biggest game in American football. This season's Super Bowl, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Fox Sports will broadcast the big game, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt serving as the announcers.

Let's look at the amount of money estimated to be bet on the big game:

How much money will be bet on Super Bowl 59?

According to Daniel Kaplan, the American Gaming Association estimates that Americans will legally wager a record $1.39 billion on Super Bowl 59.

The bets will be placed on various categories, including, but not limited to, Super Bowl MVP, first to score and whether the game will go into overtime or not. AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said about the same:

"No single sporting event unites fans like the Super Bowl, and that excitement extends to legalized sports betting, with this year’s record legal handle reflecting the widespread appeal.

"This figure represents the positive impact of the legal market, from protecting consumers to generating tax revenue that benefits communities across the country. Furthermore, it enhances the game experience for everyone."

USA Today reports that in 2024, almost 68% of American adults placed legal bets on Super Bowl 58. Perhaps fittingly, the game was played in Las Vegas, regarded as the most popular gambling venue in the world.

Who is the favorite for the Super Bowl 59 MVP award?

Super Bowl 59 will feature a multiple league MVP, perennial Pro Bowlers, consistent All-Pro selections, a handful of future Hall of Famers and two teams aiming to win for completely different reasons. Hence, there will be no shortage of motivation to win the big game in New Orleans.

However, there will likely only be one Super Bowl MVP in 2025. With that in mind, let's highlight the top three favorites for the award (via FanDuel):

#3 Jalen Hurts, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles - +350 odds

Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat star quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts is a phenomenal player and is one of his team's key offensive weapons.

He will aim to lead his team to a win in Super Bowl 59 and will be highly motivated after being on the losing side in Super Bowl 57.

#2 Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles - +280

Saquon Barkley is enjoying one of the best running back seasons. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar RB was less than 100 yards from breaking Eric Dickerson's rushing yards record but elected to sit out the Eagles' last regular-season game.

That turned out to be a masterstroke, as Barkley has been getting progressively better in the playoffs. If the Eagles shock the Chiefs in the big game, Barkley is the likeliest player to win the MVP award.

#1 Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs - +110

Patrick Mahomes is three of three in terms of Super Bowl MVP awards. He's typically the orchestrator of the Chiefs' most positive offensive actions. Hence, he's the favorite to snag his fourth MVP award at the Superdome in Super Bowl 59.

