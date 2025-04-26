How much money will Shedeur Sanders make in NFL? Browns QB's salary explored after unprecedented fall to Round 5

The Cleveland Browns have drafted Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes icon was selected with the No. 144 pick in the draft, ending one of the most surprising draft day falls in modern NFL history.

Ad

Sanders, who was once tipped to be a Top 3 pick, had to wait for Round 3 in order to hear his name called. He'll now take his talents to the Cleveland Browns and start his professional football career.

With Sanders set to sign his first professional deal, let's look at his potential earnings, and the next step he'll take to potentially establish himself in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

How much money will Shedeur Sanders make in NFL?

According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders will earn $4,415,624 through his four-year rookie deal. He'll make $927,656 in Year 1, $1,047,656 in Year 2, $1,162,656 in Year 3, and $1,277,656 in Year 4.

This aligns with the rookie scale established by the NFLPA in conjunction with the league for rookies entering the NFL in 2025. Sanders is the second quarterback taken by the Browns after they drafted Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders has a battle on his hands to make the active roster for the 2025 regular season. The Cleveland Browns now have five QBs on their roster, namely Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Sanders.

Watson is likely out for the season due to complications regarding his recovery from a season ending Achilles injury in 2024. The Browns subsequently added Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett via free agency to provide experience as the team looks to make it back to the playoffs.

Ad

The front office then proceeded to add former Oregon Ducks standout Dillon Gabriel via the 2025 draft with a Day 2 pick. Sanders is the latest addition to what has suddenly become a crowded quarterback room.

Hence, the former Jackson State and Colorado Buffaloes star must impress in training camp and preseason in order to make it to the final 53-player roster. Then he can compete for the starting job for Week 1 of the 2025 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place