How much are all NFL franchises worth? Listing values of each team in 2024

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Feb 23, 2024 04:50 GMT
The NFL is a billionaire's league, and all 32 franchises are worth over $3 billion. That’s why franchises are sold for more than billions of dollars anytime they are on the market.

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the 32 franchises have a combined value of $163 billion. That staggering amount is as much as the MLB and the NBA combined.

The most valuable NFL team

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable franchise in the league. The Cowboys have been listed as the wealthiest franchise for the 15th straight year.

The Jerry Jones-owned franchise is listed at $9 billion, $1 billion more than their previous year's valuation. It's also at least $2 billion more than any other franchise in the league.

The least valuable NFL franchise

The Cincinnati Bengals are at the opposite end of the spectrum as the league's least valuable team. The Bengals are valued at $3.5 billion and earned $498 million in revenue last season.

Thankfully for Bengals fans, their team should leave the bottom list soon as they enjoy something of a golden generation. With the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, the Bengals are on an upward trajectory and should increase their value significantly in the coming seasons.

Values of NFL teams in 2024

Here's a list of the complete ranking from first to 32nd:

  1. Dallas Cowboys, $9 billion
  2. New England Patriots, $7 billion
  3. Los Angeles Rams, $6.9 billion
  4. New York Giants, $6.8 billion
  5. Chicago Bears, $6.3 billion
  6. Las Vegas Raiders, $6.2 billion
  7. New York Jets, $6.1 billion
  8. Washington Commanders, $6.05 billion
  9. San Francisco 49ers, $6 billion
  10. Philadelphia Eagles, $5.8 billion
  11. Miami Dolphins, $5.7 billion
  12. Houston Texans, $5.5 billion
  13. Denver Broncos, $5.1 billion
  14. Seattle Seahawks, $5 billion
  15. Atlanta Falcons, $4.7 billion
  16. Minnesota Vikings, $4.65 billion
  17. Baltimore Ravens, $4.63 billion
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4.63 billion
  19. Cleveland Browns, $4.62 billion
  20. Green Bay Packers, $4.6 billion
  21. Tennessee Titans, $4.4 billion
  22. Indianapolis Colts, $4.35 billion
  23. Kansas City Chiefs, $4.3 billion
  24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $4.2 billion
  25. Los Angeles Chargers, $4.15 billion
  26. Carolina Panthers, $4.1 billion
  27. New Orleans Saints, $4.08 billion
  28. Jacksonville Jaguars, $4 billion
  29. Arizona Cardinals, $3.8 billion
  30. Buffalo Bills, $3.7 billion
  31. Detroit Lions, $3.6 billion
  32. Cincinnati Bengals, $3.5 billion

