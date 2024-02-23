How much are all NFL franchises worth? Listing values of each team in 2024

The NFL is a billionaire's league, and all 32 franchises are worth over $3 billion. That’s why franchises are sold for more than billions of dollars anytime they are on the market.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the 32 franchises have a combined value of $163 billion. That staggering amount is as much as the MLB and the NBA combined.
The most valuable NFL team
According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys remain the most valuable franchise in the league. The Cowboys have been listed as the wealthiest franchise for the 15th straight year.
The Jerry Jones-owned franchise is listed at $9 billion, $1 billion more than their previous year's valuation. It's also at least $2 billion more than any other franchise in the league.
The least valuable NFL franchise
The Cincinnati Bengals are at the opposite end of the spectrum as the league's least valuable team. The Bengals are valued at $3.5 billion and earned $498 million in revenue last season.
Thankfully for Bengals fans, their team should leave the bottom list soon as they enjoy something of a golden generation. With the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, the Bengals are on an upward trajectory and should increase their value significantly in the coming seasons.
Values of NFL teams in 2024
Here's a list of the complete ranking from first to 32nd:
- Dallas Cowboys, $9 billion
- New England Patriots, $7 billion
- Los Angeles Rams, $6.9 billion
- New York Giants, $6.8 billion
- Chicago Bears, $6.3 billion
- Las Vegas Raiders, $6.2 billion
- New York Jets, $6.1 billion
- Washington Commanders, $6.05 billion
- San Francisco 49ers, $6 billion
- Philadelphia Eagles, $5.8 billion
- Miami Dolphins, $5.7 billion
- Houston Texans, $5.5 billion
- Denver Broncos, $5.1 billion
- Seattle Seahawks, $5 billion
- Atlanta Falcons, $4.7 billion
- Minnesota Vikings, $4.65 billion
- Baltimore Ravens, $4.63 billion
- Pittsburgh Steelers, $4.63 billion
- Cleveland Browns, $4.62 billion
- Green Bay Packers, $4.6 billion
- Tennessee Titans, $4.4 billion
- Indianapolis Colts, $4.35 billion
- Kansas City Chiefs, $4.3 billion
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $4.2 billion
- Los Angeles Chargers, $4.15 billion
- Carolina Panthers, $4.1 billion
- New Orleans Saints, $4.08 billion
- Jacksonville Jaguars, $4 billion
- Arizona Cardinals, $3.8 billion
- Buffalo Bills, $3.7 billion
- Detroit Lions, $3.6 billion
- Cincinnati Bengals, $3.5 billion