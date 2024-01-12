How much do NFL head coaches get paid? Exploring top salaries around the league

Being a head coach in the NFL is a lucrative job. There are only 32 of such individuals, and they are in charge of how billion-dollar teams play on the Gridiron. Hence, it's no surprise that they earn more than your average coach.

A salary cap does not guide NFL HCs, so it shouldn't surprise you that the people on this list earn more than most players. So, with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick out of the picture (for now), let's look at the five highest-paid HCs in the National Football League.

Top 5 highest-paid head coaches in the NFL

T-4. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

2023 salary: $12 million

John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens have the best record in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens had a 13-4 record and breezed through the AFC Conference.

John Harbaugh has led the Ravens to 19 playoff games since 2008, including a 2012 Super Bowl win. Harbaugh could be set for a raise by the time his current contract is up.

T-4. Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 salary: $12 million

Andy Reid is one of the NFL's most brilliant offensive-minded HCs. Hence, the Kansas City Chiefs are getting significant value for money with Reid's $12 million contract.

Reid has been remarkably successful in his time in Kansas City, with the legendary head coach mentoring Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Reid has won two Super Bowls in his career and will be looking to go back-to-back in 2024.

3. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 salary: $12.5 million

Mike Tomlin is the current longest-serving HC in the league after the departure of Bill Belichick. The Pittsburgh Steelers have never had a losing season under his tutelage. Tomlin has led the Steelers to 10 playoff appearances, seven AFC North titles, and a Super Bowl trophy.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

2023 salary: $14 million

Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay is the youngest head coach on this list, but that doesn't make him any less deserving of his ranking. McVay became an NFL head coach at 30 and became the youngest NFL head coach (37) to win a Big Game when the Rams defeated the Bengals in 2022.

1. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

2023 salary: $18 million

New Orleans Saints icon and future Hall of Famer Sean Payton is the NFL's highest-paid HC. Payton was lured out of retirement by the Denver Broncos, and he's making a tidy sum as a result. By signing Payton, the Broncos brought a Super Bowl champion and proven winner to Denver.

The Broncos sent a 2023 round-one pick and a 2024 round-two pick to the Saints in exchange for Payton’s rights and a 2024 third-round selection.

