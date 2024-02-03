How much do NFL players get paid for the Super Bowl? Exploring ins and outs of contract bonuses

Only one team can take home the Lombardi Trophy when the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11. But even the club that loses the Big Game will receive incentives in the form of a sizable bonus payment.

When a team advances to the Super Bowl, they receive benefits beyond the title recognition. Players who advance to the postseason receive additional compensation.

To ensure that the two teams who participate in the Super Bowl receive their fair share of incentives, the league and the NFL Players Association have negotiated a clause known as the NFL's bargaining agreement.

Players receive different compensation for the Super Bowl, depending on whether they are on the winning or losing team.

According to the terms of the NFL collective bargaining agreement, players who participate in the Super Bowl on the winning team receive an additional $157,000, while those on the losing one receive $82,000.

Bonuses aren't limited to the Super Bowl for players. Teams also receive additional compensation for postseason games.

It implies that for every postseason game, from the Wild Card round to the Super Bowl, players have an opportunity to win an enormous amount of money apart from advancing to the Lombardi Trophy.

Wild Card clubs received $41,500 for their NFL playoff game in 2023–24, while division winners received $46,500. Players on teams that received a bye in the first round of the playoffs got $41,500 even though they did not play a game.

Whether they win or lose, players get paid $46,500 for the divisional round and $69,000 for the AFC and NFC championship games.

How much does the Super Bowl ring cost?

One of the most significant sporting events of the year is the Super Bowl, which even attracts non-sports fans, with its iconic half-time spectacle featuring the biggest names in music.

The players and teams participating in the Super Bowl are aware that only one team can emerge victorious and, in the process, earn a very expensive ring, though the exact value is unknown.

Although the exact cost of a Super Bowl ring is unknown, estimates place it somewhere about $5 million per team.

Rings are occasionally auctioned off by former players or coaches. When that occurs, the bidding usually reaches $100,000 or more.

The New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, once put his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction for fundraising. It was reported that the highest bidder brought for well over $1 million.