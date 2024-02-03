How much does an NFL referee make for the Super Bowl? Exploring average salaries across the board

Some of the calls NFL referees make during games often draw criticism from certain fans, who are naturally not always happy about them. This often makes the job of an NFL referee harder than it looks on the surface.

What does an NFL referee get paid for their difficult work of upholding the rules and attempting to maintain control of the game on the grandest platform in football—the Super Bowl?

The average wage for an NFL official is approximately $205,000 per season, with the expectation that the cost will rise in tandem with the league in years to come.

Yet, since getting the gig to be in charge of the Big Game is a reward rather than a guarantee, this average pay does not apply to Super Bowl officials. Only the top officials in that season get the opportunity to handle the postseason and Super Bowl, and those who are chosen to do so receive a sizable addition to their pay.

Although there are conflicting stories on the precise salary, an NFL official is generally paid between $3,000 and $5,000 per postseason game. On the other hand, the highest estimates place a Super Bowl official's compensation at $50,000, which is a significant pay increase. Needless to say, the NFL officiating roster's more seasoned officials will probably get more money, while the less experienced ones may make considerably less.

Who is the referee for the 2024 Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off in Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas on February 11; Bill Vinovich, an NFL veteran of 19 years, will officiate the game.

Vinovich served in the same capacity for both the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 and the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.

Before being elevated to the position of official for the 2004 season, the 62-year-old referee began his NFL career in 2001 as a side judge. Vinovich reffed as a replay official from 2007 to 2011 while taking a medical leave of absence from the field. In 2012, he made a comeback after a successful heart surgery.

Along with Vinovich, the other members of the official Super Bowl crew this year are mentioned below:

Umpire: Terry Killens

Line judge: Mark Perlman

Down judge: Patrick Holt

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Field judge: Tom Hill

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mike Chase