How much did Odell Beckham Jr. bench at the 2014 NFL Combine? Ravens WR's pre-draft numbers explored

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most popular players in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver has achieved a lot in his decade-long career and has lived up to his pre-draft hype.

Odell Beckham Jr. completed seven reps in the 225-pound bench press at the 2014 NFL Combine. That was an impressive feat, as most wide receivers tend to skip the strength-based drills for fear of their performances tanking their draft stock. Not Beckham Jr., though, as the LSU alum participated in all seven available drills at the Combine.

Beckham Jr.'s performances at the NFL Combine were worth it, as the New York Giants selected the LSU icon in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He has since earned All-Pro nods and Pro Bowl selections and was a part of the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 Super Bowl-winning team.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 2014 NFL Combine results

Coming into the NFL, scouts viewed Odell Beckham Jr. as a raw prospect who could become a starter in the NFL within two years. The speedy wide receiver was a talented, competitive, inconsistent college prospect projected to be a slot receiver or flanker in the NFL.

Beckham Jr. was viewed as a prospect who could be molded into a defensive coordinator's nightmare by a competent offensive coordinator. His run-after-catch skills always stood out and looked like they could translate well into the Pros.

Here's a look at his Combine results:

10-Yard Split - 1.57 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 3.94 Seconds

3-Cone Drill - 6.69 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.43 Seconds

Bench Press - 7 Reps

Broad Jump - 10’ 2’’

Vertical Jump - 38.5’’

Odell Beckham Jr. had a stellar NFL Combine and was ranked sixth among wide receivers in athleticism. The LSU prospect earned a Combine wide receiver score of 91/100, good for fourth among all wideouts.

Top Five Wide receiver bench press reps in NFL Combine history

Brooks Foster, North Carolina - 27 N’Keal Harry, Arizona State - 27 Greg Little, North Carolina - 27 DK Metcalf, Ole Miss - 27 TJ Moe, Missouri - 26