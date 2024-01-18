How much does Patrick Mahomes' helmet cost? All about Chiefs star's safety gear

Patrick Mahomes' helmet cracked during the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's AFC Wild Card game at the Arrowhead Stadium. The quarterback's headgear reportedly took a big hit in the third quarter during a head-to-head clash with safety DeShon Elliott.

As per reports, Mahomes and Elliott did not suffer any critical injuries despite the nasty clash. However, the crack in the Chiefs star's helmet sparked questions about the safety of helmets used in the NFL.

Mahomes wears the VICIS Zero2 QB Elite Helmet when he suits up for the Chiefs. According to the manufacturer's website, the headgear costs $899.99.

Following the outer shell of Mahomes' helmet cracking during the playoff game against Miami, VICIS released a statement on Tuesday, saying that the headgear did its job by protecting the player despite the extreme cold conditions at the Arrowhead Stadium:

"At VICIS, athlete safety is our top priority. While outer shell damage is not ideal, the ZERO2 helmet did its job of protecting Patrick Mahomes during a head-to-head impact in unprecedented cold temperatures."

Patrick Mahomes' stats in the 2023-24 NFL season

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of another stellar campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs. The signal-caller racked up a staggering 4,183 yards and 27 touchdowns on 401 passes during the regular season, helping the Chiefs clinch the AFC West title.

In the Wild Card round against the Miami Dolphins, Mahomes completed 23 of his 41 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown to help the Chiefs record a comfortable 26-7 win and progress to the next round of the playoffs.

Kansas City will host Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Sunday at the Arrowhead Stadium. The game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Wild Card round game to advance to the second round of the postseason.

With Mahomes leading the Chiefs offense, Kansas City is looking to retain its Super Bowl crown this season.