How much do players on the losing team get paid at the Super Bowl? Details on payouts for Chiefs vs 49ers

The Chiefs and the 49ers face off in Super Bowl for the second time in five years. As with every other Super Bowl game, there are winners and losers with a huge pay difference.

Players who win the Lombardi Trophy get $164K apiece. Players on the losing team get $89,000, a $7K boost from last year's bonus, as per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement.

Both teams have cashed in the playoffs already with some massive bonuses. The Kansas City Chiefs began their path to the Super Bowl in the Wild Card round. Each player picked up a $50.5K bonus for beating the Miami Dolphins.

Next came the Divisional Round, where the San Francisco 49ers made their postseason debut. Each team came out on top as Kansas City took care of the Buffalo Bills, while San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers. Both teams added another $50.5K to their wallets.

In the Conference Championship round, $73K was on the line for both franchises. Patrick Mahomes helped Kansas City get that bonus with a 17-10 win over the AFC top seed in the Baltimore Ravens on the road, throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Things looked bleak for Christian McCaffrey and San Francisco against the Detroit Lions, as they were down 24-7 at halftime. Eventually, the 49ers would outscore the Lions 27-7 in the second half to win 34-31, with McCaffrey producing two touchdowns.

Overall, Kansas City has racked up an impressive haul, earning $174K so far with the potential to eclipse the $300K mark with a win. San Francisco has a chance to reach that plateau, as they have taken in $123.5K up to this point.

Super Bowl 2024: Who is the lowest-paid player between the 49ers and the Chiefs?

When it comes to lowest-paid player in this season's Super Bowl, it's a tie between four players. Kansas City has three of those players: wide receivers Nikko Remigio and Jacob Copeland along with running back Hassan Hall. All three players are making $795K.

However, San Francisco has a player on their roster whose pay is similar to Remigio, Copeland and Hall: offensive lineman Issac Alarcon. There's a strong chance that they won't see the field in any significant manner, but there could be a little extra in their paychecks.