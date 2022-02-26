How much did the Rams offer Sean McVay to reject broadcasting gig with FOX and Amazon? 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is staying with the team after turning down possible opportunities within the broadcasting booth.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter heard rumors that the 36-year-old coach was rewarded with a massive amount of money to stay with the Rams.

"Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title."

What’s more, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the coach was set to meet with Amazon very soon. At this point, it’s apparent that something transpired to make that meeting open to debate.

Without question, Rams owner Stan Kroenke is set to give his head coach a substantial pay raise to stay in Los Angeles.

One source with knowledge of the market for head-coaching salaries projects that, if a new deal is finalized, it's in the neighborhood of $15 million and $18 million per year.

As Marchand also noted that Amazon was prepared to give upwards of $100 million for five years, it is likely that he got even more than that.

Will McVay get $20 million or more per year? Unless he is willing to tell the world how much he makes, we’ll never know the exact figures.

Given that he made the decision not to tell Schefter about the new contract McVay has unquestionably received from Kroenke, odds are we’ll never get the answer.

Sean McVay’s Coaching Resume

He started his NFL journey as the assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008 at the age of 22.

He became the assistant tight ends coach in Washington in 2010 and was later promoted to tight ends coach under head coach Mike Shanahan.

He held that position for three seasons (2011-2013). At the age of 28, he became Washington’s offensive coordinator for three seasons (2014-2016).

In January 2017, the Rams hired McVay as their 28th head coach in franchise history at the age of 30. This made him the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

After the Rams finished with a record of 4-12 the previous season, he led them to a 11-5 record in the 2017 season. The head coach won the AP Coach of the Year Award that season as well.

The following season, he led them to Super Bowl 53 versus the New England Patriots, losing by a score of 13 to 3.

In the 2021 season, the coach led his team back to the Super Bowl as they faced the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 2022. This time, he and Los Angeles took home the Lombardi Trophy, winning by a score of 23-20.

This upcoming season, he and Los Angeles will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

