How much did sales of Travis Kelce’s jersey increase after Taylor Swift’s first Chiefs game? Exploring pop star’s impact on star TE’s growing stardom

Taylor Swift was in Las Vegas on Sunday night to support her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, during Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning pop star's impact has been felt in every aspect, from viewership to sales, since when she began to appear in NFL stadiums.

Her first NFL media flurry came in September when, in the midst of dating rumors with Kelce, she was seen supporting the tight end at the Arrowhead Stadium. Sales of the TE's jerseys reportedly surged by about 400% as a result.

As per the sportswear company Fanatics, the jersey of the Kansas City star was among the top five in the league that weekend.

Even though the Chicago Bears were trounced 41-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs in that regular-season game, Taylor Swift was the center of attention, as the broadcast featured her reactions to key plays, especially when Kelce scored a touchdown.

It was evident both on and off the field how much Swift influenced Travis Kelce's performance that week. When quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard that Swift was watching, he said that he had to make sure that his favorite target scored a touchdown.

The star quarterback discussed the significance of getting Kelce a touchdown with Swift in the stands:

"I felt a little pressure when I heard she was in the house, and I knew I had to get it to Trav."

Additionally, Jason Kelce informed his brother Travis in their joint New Heights podcast in December that their jerseys were the two most sold in the United Kingdom, where soccer is the most popular sport. The Philadelphia Eagles center informed Travis:

"We are the top jersey in the United Kingdom. Trav, you ranked #1 (most jerseys sold), and I ranked second."

Travis Kelce said:

"Got to be, only logical reason for all of this," in response to Jason Kelce asking him if there were many Taylor Swift devotees living in the United Kingdom."

Will Taylor Swift join Travis Kelce and Chiefs' title parade?

Taylor Swift was in the Allegiant Stadium to see every second of action as her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates win their second successive Super Bowl.

NFL teams usually throw a victory parade to commemorate their Big Game triumph as the Super Bowl champions.

Given that the trophy parade is expected to continue all day, Swift's participation seems unlikely. Her Australian concerts this weekend, which begin on Friday night, makes her presence for the victory parade even less likely.