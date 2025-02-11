How much did Saquon Barkley get paid for winning the Super Bowl? Exploring Eagles RB's bonus structure

For some players, like running back Saquon Barkley, winning the Super Bowl —which is typically the most-viewed TV spectacle of the year in the United States — is more than just a chance to leave a lasting legacy. This is because certain players receive large bonuses and salary increases that are linked to winning the Super Bowl.

In January, Barkley helped the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Washington Commanders to win the NFC Championship, earning him an incentive of $250,000. He only managed 97 yards in total during his relatively quiet effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. He was still able to activate a contract incentive, though.

Following Sunday's Eagles victory in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the 29-year-old running back earned an extra $500,000 in incentive. Only $250,000 of the bonus money will be paid to him this year; the remaining $250,000 will be added to his pay for the next season.

Saquon Barkley has maxed out his incentives in his first season with the Eagles

Saquon Barkley's last performance bonus in his 2024 deal was the $500,000 he received in incentives following Super Bowl LIX.

The former New York Giants player was expected to make $13.5 million this season before bonuses. He has now earned every incentive for the year, which is $1.5 million in bonus money for the 2024 season, thanks to his Super Bowl triumph.

Barkley earned a total of $15 million this year, including bonuses from Philadelphia's playoff run, ranking him second among the highest-paid running backs. That figure is only topped by Christian McCaffery of the San Francisco 49ers, who earned $16 million in 2024.

Barkley surpassed 2,000 yards from scrimmage and was selected to the First-Team All-Pro. He will also have the same sum added to his basic salary for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Why do NFL players have incentives in their contracts?

In contrast to other sports, numerous NFL players' contracts are not entirely guaranteed, so it's normal for some of them to attempt to boost their income by putting incentives into their agreements.

These incentives can be tied to a team's number of victories during a season or be individual accomplishments, such as a running back reaching a 2,000-yard rushing benchmark.

Since they usually have more negotiating leverage than their younger, less experienced teammates, older players are more likely to receive contract incentives. Additionally, top skill-position stars like quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are more likely to get team incentives.

