How much is a signed Tom Brady jersey worth?

Tom Brady is one of the most marketable players in the league. It is not a surprise given his legacy of winning.

He has won Super Bowls with two different franchises and has a total of seven rings, which is more than any other franchise, never mind a player. Tom Brady jerseys sell out pretty quickly but what makes it even more valuable is if the jersey is signed by the man himself.

Value of a signed Tom Brady jersey

The question of the value of a signed Tom Brady jersey has been making the rounds ever since a lucky fan named Byron Kennedy got a couple of them for returning Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball that was given to him by receiver Mike Evans.

So, how much is an autographed jersey by Tom Brady worth? We looked at various online marketplaces to gage the price.

On eBay, the prices range from $2000 - $4000 USD. The average signed jersey is available for $2500 USD.

But there is also a hand-signed limited edition framed jersey for $6000 USD.

At sportsmemorabilia.com, the prices are in a similar range. But a Super Bowl jersey from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 'Super Bowl LV MVP' embossed and signed by Tom Brady fetches $3400 USD.

The same jersey, if framed and two action pictures are inserted into it, carries a heftier price tag of $3600 USD.

On Amazon, a jersey signed by Tom Brady ranges from $3000 - $4000 USD. While this is by no means an exhaustive list, it does give a fair idea of the price range of a jersey that has been signed by Tom Brady.

The average price is somewhere close to $3500 USD. But a limited edition framed jersey can go up to $6000 USD as well.

However, there is an intangible value that cannot be quite estimated by prices alone. Owning the signature of Tom Brady means owning a jersey autographed by arguably the greatest player of all time and possibly one of the greatest players across all of sports.

It has a sentimental value that cannot be conveyed merely by numbers.

Perhaps that is the reason that even though the fan who returned Tom Brady's 600 touchdown ball got a lot of monetary value in season tickets and bitcoins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to throw in these jerseys as well because there are some things that money just can't buy.

