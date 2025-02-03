How much do Super Bowl losers get paid? Exploring numbers for Big Game

The Super Bowl is the biggest game in American football, and it's an immense honor that not many players get in their professional football careers. However, two teams get to duke it out in the big game every season to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Hence, there's a winner and a loser at the end of the game. The winner gets to have an open bus parade, while the loser is left wondering what went wrong. With that in mind, let's examine how much players get after losing potentially the biggest game of their careers.

How much do Super Bowl losers get paid?

According to Article 37 in the NFL collective bargaining agreement, players on the losing side earn $103,000 each for their efforts. This is a slight increase from the $96,000 earned by each member of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to avoid the fate of the 49ers when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Superdome in New Orleans. It's also important to note that Jalen Hurts and Co. were on the losing side of Super Bowl 57 against Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The prize money for Super Bowl losers increases every season due to that collective bargaining agreement. It was $89,000 in 2023, $96,000 in 2024, and will be a decent $103,000 this year.

Who are the announcers for Super Bowl 59?

According to Yahoo Sports, FOX Sports will broadcast Super Bowl 59. That means Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will broadcast the big game between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be Tom Brady's first time as a Super Bowl announcer as part of the Fox broadcasting crew. Brady is no stranger to Super Bowl games, as he appeared in ten big games during his professional football career.

Furthermore, the future Hall of Famer is well acquainted with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl 55, which remains Patrick Mahomes' only Super Bowl loss. He has a 1-1 record against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. The Nick Foles-inspired Philly Special readily comes to mind as the New England Patriots were taken down by an inspired Eagles side at the U.S Bank Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about this year's big game:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

