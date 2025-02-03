How much does a Super Bowl ring cost to make? Everything we know ahead of SB59

The team that wins the Super Bowl receives more than simply a brand-new trophy to display at their stadium. As a keepsake of their accomplishment, each member of the victorious team receives a Super Bowl ring, a gorgeously crafted piece of jewellery.

These rings are typically made of gold and embellished with diamonds, and they frequently feature the winning team's identity, logo, the inscription "World Champions," and the appropriate Super Bowl in Roman numerals. Each year, the designs of these rings change to reflect the preferences of the winning team at the game.

According to some reports, the cost of producing these rings is approximately $5 million, but the league does not provide a precise amount. Additionally, the more elaborate the team's owners desire these rings to be, the more expensive they will be.

It should be noted that the NFL only pays a portion of the production costs for these rings, which range from $5,000 to $7,000 each ring, with team owners covering the remaining expenses.

Although the exact value of a ring of this type is a mystery, analysts often place its value around $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the diamonds and other aspects of the valuable item.

Some ring owners choose to sell theirs instead of keeping them. In the rare cases where former players sell their rings at auction, the prices shoot up, frequently surpassing $100,000.

The Super Bowl XXV ring of former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor sold for more than $230,000 at auction in 2012, setting the price record for player's rings. At one point, Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, sold his Super Bowl LI ring for charity, and the highest bidder paid over $1 million.

All Super Bowl rings have a backstory, and the designs tell that story. One team will win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and there will definitely be a new story to be told about the championship ring made for the winning team.

Who gets a Super Bowl ring?

Each member of the Super Bowl-winning team's 53-man roster gets a customized ring with their name and jersey number on it. Though some personnel, such as practice squad players, frequently get a less-priced variant, coaches, executives, and other important team members also receive rings.

Hundreds of rings are made annually, depending on the organization's size and the number of rings the owners choose to distribute.

Although the team that loses the NFL Championship Game is not eligible to earn Super Bowl rings, they still receive less flashy rings to honor their conference championship.

