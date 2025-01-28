How much are Super Bowl suite tickets at Caesars Superdome? Everything we know about SBLIX

The 2025 Super Bowl will kick off at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9. The game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

Before the crunch showdown, let's examine the cost of suite tickets for the big game.

How much are Super Bowl suite tickets at Caesars Superdome?

According to Sports Illustrated, the cost of a suite at Super Bowl LIX ranges from $750,000 to around $2 million. The Superdome has 165 suites.

The report states that the Superdome has 89 suites on the 300 level, 64 suites on the 400 level, and 12 additional suites on the field level in the north end zone. The suits have a capacity of 14 to 40 seats.

Last season, Travis Kelce and Olivia Culpo reportedly purchased suites for family and friends. Hence, don't be surprised if Kelce and other famous names get suites for this year's big game.

Who are the players to watch in SBLIX?

1] Saquon Barkley, Running Back - Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley has one of the greatest running back seasons of the modern era. The former New York Giants standout has put the Eagles on his back in the playoffs, and he's a win away from immortality.

Barkley was unstoppable against the Washington Commanders, posting a stat line of 15 carries, 118 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. He's been so effective on the ground lately that the Eagles don't even bother throwing him the ball.

The Kansas City Chiefs must do something that few teams have managed this season: keep Barkley quiet for four quarters.

2] Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

Patrick Mahomes has sent the Buffalo Bills packing in four postseasons. The latest iteration might be the most painful for Bills fans as they were given hope at the end.

Mahomes finished the AFC championship game with a stat line of 177 passing yards and one touchdown. Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings and three big game MVPs. If there's a player that the Eagles must game plan around, it's the future Hall of Famer.

