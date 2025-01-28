How much is a ticket to Super Bowl 2025? Everything we know so far

We know which two NFL teams will contend for the Super Bowl 2025 crown following thrilling playoff games.

The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the 2025 Super Bowl after defeating the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game, while the Kansas City Chiefs also triumphed over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC game.

With this confirmed, many football fans are flocking to ticket marketplaces to check if any tickets are left to catch the Chiefs vs. Eagles game live in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If you don't like watching the Super Bowl on TV, you may want to know how much it would cost to watch it live. However, you should be aware that Super Bowl tickets are usually more expensive than those for other football games.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

To get you started, StubHub estimates that Super Bowl tickets in 2025 will cost at least $4,000. However, tickets can also cost $14,000 or more, particularly for seats near the field.

Expand Tweet

According to StubHub, the most expensive seats are essentially between $7,000 and $8,000, but the most upscale choices, such as suites, may cost up to $470,000 or more.

If you're determined to attend the 2025 Super Bowl in person, buy tickets through marketplaces like SeatGeek, Vivid Seats, StubHub, and TicketNetwork as soon as possible. However, since prices tend to decrease as kickoff draws near, some experts advise buying tickets closer to the event.

Purchasing Super Bowl tickets from a reputable marketplace is one thing to remember.

The 2025 Super Bowl is a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which Kansas City won by a score of 38-35. The Chiefs also defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win the Super Bowl last year. Tickets should sell out quickly this year as the team aims for an unprecedented three-peat in New Orleans.

Why are Super Bowl tickets expensive?

Several variables, such as the matchup, seat location, time of the year and weather, influence Super Bowl ticket costs. Since the Super Bowl is regarded as one of the most significant athletic events in the world, there is a tremendous demand for tickets, which also affects the cost.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, one of the primary reasons Super Bowl tickets are so pricey is that the event entails more than just paying to watch a football game. By purchasing a Super Bowl ticket, fans indirectly pay for a mini-live concert by well-known entertainers. Every year, the Super Bowl tries to arrange for well-known performing artists to headline the halftime show.

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will feature Kendrick Lamar as the main act and SZA, another renowned performer, joining him. Without a doubt, this has an impact on ticket costs as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.