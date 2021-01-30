How much are tickets for Super Bowl 2021?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic controlling everything during the 2020-2021 NFL Season, it is nice to know that the NFL will allow 22,000 NFL fans in attendance for Super Bowl 55. This does not mean that there are 22,000 tickets available for fans to buy.

The NFL has announced that they will give away 7,500 tickets for free to vaccinated healthcare workers. This leaves 14,500 tickets for NFL fans to buy. With only 1/3rd of the stadiums attendance being available it will be tough for fans to obtaine tickets for the big game.

Not to mention that the tickets to attend Super Bowl 55 are a pretty penny to buy. This is also due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With not being able to fill the entire stadium this falls into supply and demand.

NFL knows that this Super Bowl is historic with the Buccaneers being the first home team to host and play in the Super Bowl. They also know that this is Tom Brady's tenth Super Bowl appearance and could be his last of his NFL career. The ratings are going to go through the roof simply because of the Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes matchup.

When looking at other past Super Bowls and ticket prices there is a big jump in numbers for Super Bowl 55. This is because the NFL is taking all the risk with having a gathering this size. Although the NFL states that all fans are coming to the game at their own risk, it still puts all the risk on the NFL.

With that being said, lets take a look at how much it would cost to purchase a ticket for Super Bowl 55.

Super Bowl 2021 Ticket Prices

As of right now a Super Bowl ticket costs around $7,950 dollars but this has the opportunity to change once the game gets closer to kick off. As of January 30th, 2021 the highest ticket price for Super Bowl 55 is $40,000 dollars. The lowest ticket price on ticket master is $6,050.

This is a jump from Super Bowl 54 where the lowest ticket price was $3,488. The difference is about $2,500 dollars. With fans wanting these tickets to be a part of history, we could potentially see the ticket prices rise.

If an NFL fan wants to be a part of the lowest attendance in Super Bowl history they will have to give up a lot to get a good seat. With the ticket prices for good seats being the amount of a house or car. Either way Super Bowl 55 has the opportunity to be the best ever and worth every penny spent on a single ticket.