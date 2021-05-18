Even before the NFL Draft is finished, teams are contacting prospective undrafted free agents. NFL franchises usually begin to reach out to undrafted rookies during the sixth round of the draft. Many teams already have a list of players they believe will go undrafted before the draft begins.

What happens after the NFL Draft?

Undrafted free agents (UDFA) can agree to deals immediately after the draft, while other players are invited to the teams' rookie minicamps. If a player impresses during minicamp, they may be offered a deal.

How much do undrafted NFL rookies make?

The NFL’s league minimum salary in 2021 is $660,000, which is what most UDFA sign for.

The length and size of UDFA deals can vary. For example, Duke running back Deon Jackson signed a three-year $2,470,000 contract with the Indianapolis Colts, with $45,000 guaranteed. Purdue’s Lorenzo Neal signed a three-year deal with the Saints for $2,425,000 and no guaranteed money.

The #Saints have signed DE Lorenzo Neal Jr. (@loneal_9)



His father, @LorenzoNeal, was a fourth-round draft pick of New Orleans in 1993 and played 4 of his 16 NFL seasons for the black and gold ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/bIhNIxCCit — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 16, 2021

Of course, for the UDFA to make the league minimum salary, they have to make the team which is no easy task. A lot of UDFA make NFL franchises practice squads, where they can earn north of $100,000 per season.

Some well-known NFL UDFA

Several high-profile, undrafted free agents have gone on to have noteworthy and hall of fame careers. Below is a selection of a few UDFA you may recognize.

QB - Kurt Warner - St. Louis Rams/Arizona Cardinals

LB - James Harrison - Pittsburgh Steelers/Cincinnati Bengals/NE Patriots

TE - Antonio Gates - San Diego Chargers

WR - Doug Baldwin - Seattle Seahawks

QB - Tony Romo - Dallas Cowboys

WR - Wes Welker - New England Patriots/Denver Broncos/LA Rams

K - Adam Vinatieri - New England Patriots

RB - Priest Holmes - Baltimore Ravens/Kansas City Chiefs