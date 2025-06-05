How much will Aaron Rodgers make with Steelers? 4x MVP's contract explored

Aaron Rodgers has finally made up his mind and is set to travel to Pittsburgh to become the new quarterback of the Steelers. After several months of rumors and speculation regarding his professional future, the veteran quarterback has found his new team in the league.

Following a two-year tenure with the New York Jets, Rodgers was linked with a move to the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, two teams that took a different route and moved on from Rodgers.

The New Orleans Saints were also mentioned as a potential landing spot for the quarterback upon Derek Carr's retirement. Still, nothing materialized between the four-time NFL MVP and the NFC South franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that Rodgers informed the Steelers that he'll fly on Friday to sign his new contract before next week's minicamp.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to Pelissero and USA Today, Rodgers, who won his only Super Bowl against Pittsburgh in 2011, is playing for $20 million. He'll play for one season for the black and gold, as they keep pushing to return to the big game or add more wins to Mike Tomlin's playoff resume.

Expand Tweet

After only playing four snaps in the 2023 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers returned to the field last year, but he couldn't live up to the expectations, as the Jets entered the season as a potential championship contender.

In 17 games, Rodgers completed 368 of 584 pass attempts (63%) for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He only managed five wins with the Jets, finishing third in the AFC East standings, only behind the rebuilding New England Patriots (4-13). Now, he's ready to start a new chapter in his career with a team that is trying to change its narrative.

How much money has Aaron Rodgers won in his NFL career?

Aaron Rodgers will enter his 21st NFL season as the leader in NFL career earnings with $380,658,010 (per Spotrac), topping the likes of Matthew Stafford ($364,313,912), Tom Brady ($332,962,392) and Matt Ryan ($303,713,631), respectively.

He made $305.6 million with the Green Bay Packers and $75.05 million with the Jets. The $20 million he's going to make with the Pittsburgh Steelers will take that number to $400 million.

Now, he has to show that he can keep getting those types of deals, if he intends to compete one more season, or will hit a mark that current stars are still away from hitting (Dak Prescott ranks 11th on this list with $248.5 million).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.