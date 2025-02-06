How much will it cost to watch the 2025 Super Bowl in Germany? Exploring streaming options for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The popularity of American culture among German fans is one of the reasons why the NFL is expanding in Germany. The league has a sizable fan base that is more eager to see the game live in their home country as a result of the league's deliberate marketing efforts to expand the league in Germany over the years.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and fans in Germany will be looking for ways to watch the big game.

German fans can watch the Super Bowl live through RTL. Another option is through online streaming platforms RTL+ or DAZN. A membership to RTL+ is required to watch the Super Bowl. The monthly fee is around €10, with a possible initial discount for new customers.

DAZN NFL Game Pass allows fans from Germany, France, the UK, Spain and other countries to watch the Super Bowl live. Members will be eligible to watch the entire event through streaming. It costs €0.99 for Germans to watch the big game live on DAZN.

What time is the 2025 Super Bowl in Germany?

The kickoff time for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl game will vary depending on where you live.

It is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET in the United States on Sunday; however, it will begin at 00:30 Central European Time in Germany on Monday.

For those watching in Germany, the matchup will continue into the early hours of Monday. The game should end at around 3:00 a.m.

Who will headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show?

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show will feature Kendrick Lamar as the main act. The rap sensation will perform at Caesars Superdome with a collection of hits that spans two decades.

This year's halftime performances will also feature SZA as a special guest. The two have worked together on several tracks, such as "Luther," off Lamar's most recent album, GNX, and "All the Stars," which was featured on the "Black Panther" soundtrack.

