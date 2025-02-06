How much will it cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in Brazil? Exploring streaming options for Chiefs vs Eagles

Super Bowl 59 is around the corner, and it'll feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs will aim for their third consecutive Super Bowl win, while the Eagles are looking for their second big game win in franchise history.

Before the game, let's examine the cost of watching Super Bowl 59 in Brazil.

How much will it cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in Brazil?

According to goal.com, it costs R$399.90 to subscribe to an entire NFL season on DAZN and, in essence, to watch Super Bowl 59.

Brazilian residents can stream SB 59 on DAZN, a reliable streaming platform that broadcasts NFL games. DAZN is available to worldwide viewers, including those in the United States of America and China.

Here's what you need to know about watching Super Bowl 59 in Brazil:

Date: Sunday, February 9, 2025

Live stream: DAZN Brazil

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

How many Brazilians have won the Super Bowl?

As of 2025, no Brazilian has won the Super Bowl. In fact, only a few Brazilians have played in the National Football League, and none of them have been selected for the Pro Bowl.

Placekicker Cairo Santos is the most successful Brazilian in NFL history. Santos was born in São Paulo, Brazil, and moved to the United States of America at age 15. He became interested in American football and was good enough to earn a scholarship at Tulane.

Santos excelled at Tulane and joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He was the Chiefs' undisputed starter for three seasons but was waived in 2017 after dealing with injuries.

Santos then bounced around the league for a few seasons before finding a home in Chicago. He has been the Bears' starting kicker since 2020 and is poised to hold that spot for the foreseeable future.

The NFL played its first game in Brazil during the 2024 regular season. It was between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, with the Eagles running out 34-29 winners at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo. Hence, with time, there should be more Brazilians gracing the Gridiron and competing for major honors.

