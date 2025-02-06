How much will it cost to watch Super Bowl 59 in France? Exploring streaming options for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will have the opportunity to become the first team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row on Sunday, but they will need to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to do that. Two years ago, the Chiefs won the first of their two consecutive titles by defeating Philadelphia, and they will now try to repeat that achievement.

There are several options available to those who want to watch the Super Bowl LIX in France. French NFL fans can tune in to beIN Sports to watch the Big Game. The monthly subscription to watch BeIN Sports may cost roughly €15, depending on the telecom carrier.

NFL fans from countries like France, Germany, the UK, Spain and more may also watch Super Bowl LIX live with DAZN NFL Game Pass. The network will make the original Super Bowl broadcast available through streaming, allowing subscribers to see all the action live. For people in France, the cost of watching Super Bowl LIX live on DAZN is only €0.99.

Additionally, M6, a free private French TV channel, will broadcast the Chiefs vs. Eagles game in France.

What time is Super Bowl LIX in France?

It's crucial to note that the start time of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday will differ based on where you are in the world.

Because of the time distinction between the US and France, NFL fans in France should be aware that the game will start at 12:30 a.m. French time on Monday, Feb. 10, which is 30 minutes after midnight.

The game, the commercials and the halftime show will all be featured during the several-hour-long event.

Who will headline the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show?

The NFL revealed that rapper Kendrick Lamar would be the main performer at this year's Super Bowl halftime show shortly after the 2024 season began.

The 37-year-old hip-hop artist has performed at one Super Bowl halftime show before, the Super Bowl LVI concert three years ago, where he shared the stage with popular musicians like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. Lamar will, however, be the main attraction at the Big Game's halftime show for the first time on Sunday.

Special guest SZA will join Lamar on the stage for Sunday's halftime act. Together, the two have made multiple tracks, including "Gloria," "Luther" and "All the Stars."

