How NFL players celebrated their Easter Sunday

NFL players and their families celebrated Easter Sunday this weekend. This is the one time that NFL fans can see their favorite athlete enjoy a holiday outside of the game of football. It's always nice to see NFL athletes enjoy their time with their families.

The NFL season is long and it takes time away from the athletes to spend with their loved ones. So getting the athletes time during the off-season to celebrate Easter Sunday with their families is great. Easter Sunday is a time to spend with family and friends and just relax and enjoy each others company.

Let's take a look at the athletes that posted on their social media to wish everyone a Happy Easter.

NFL stars post pictures on their social media accounts of their families on Easter Sunday

Patrick Mahomes celebrated Easter Sunday with family

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes was one of the NFL stars who posted a picture of himself, his fiance and his newborn baby. His picture also caused panic when Kansas City Chiefs fans saw him in a walking boot. Mahomes put to rest all the worries by later tweeting that he was fine.

Ryan Switzer celebrated Easter Sunday with family

Ryan Switzer

On Easter Sunday, Ryan Switzer posted a picture of himself, his wife and son. It's great to see the Switzer family together after the rough road they've had recently. It looks like Switzer's son is doing great and seeing them all smiling on Twitter is simply amazing.

Baker Mayfield celebrated Easter Sunday with his wife

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield posted a Happy Easter picture on his Instagram account with a picture of himself and his wife. It also happened to be his wife's birthday so the couple were celebrating both Easter and her birthday.

Russell Wilson spent Easter Sunday with his family

Russell Wilson

With all the rumors surrounding Russell Wilson's future with the Seahawks, it was nice to see a family post from the man himself. Wilson posted a video on his Instagram account with his wife Ciara and their three children. The family looks extremely happy and wished everyone a Happy Easter.

Kirk Cousins celebrated Easter Sunday with his wife and kids

Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins posted on his Instagram account on Easter Sunday as well. The post featured himsewifeis wife, and their two children wishing everyone a Happy Easter. A rather wholesome post from yet another NFL star.